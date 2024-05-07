PWHL Playoffs Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s Hockey Games Online for Free

The inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League is into playoff season, with four teams playing for a chance to hoist the Walter Cup.

Hot off the success of the Women’s March Madness tournament, North America’s best female hockey players take to the ice for the PWHL playoffs.

Toronto, Montreal, Boston and Minnesota will play in a first round, best-of-five series that kicks off May 8 and May 9. New York and Ottawa are the two teams that didn’t make it into the post-season.

How to Watch 2024 PWHL Playoffs on TV

Want to watch the PWHL playoffs on TV? The women’s hockey games will be airing across a number of regional sports networks, including MSG Network, NESN and Bally Sports North. You can watch the PWHL playoffs in Canada on TSN and RDS.

A basic cable package will be able to get you your local sports channels to watch the PWHL games on TV.

How to Watch 2024 PWHL Playoffs Online

Want to watch the PWHL playoffs online? There are a few ways to livestream the women’s hockey games online without cable.

DirecTV Stream

Your best bet is to try DirecTV Stream, a live TV streaming service that includes regional channels like MSG, NESN, Bally Sports and more as part of its lineup. DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial that you can use to watch the PWHL playoffs online for free. Continue on with one of their monthly plans or cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

ExpressVPN

The Professional Women’s Hockey League playoffs will also be shown on Canadian broadcasters TSN and RDS (and streaming on their respective streaming networks, TSN+ and TSN.ca). Watch the PWHL online by downloading a virtual private network like ExpressVPN, which lets you set your location to Canada so you can watch the women’s hockey playoff games online free.



ExpressVPN starts at just $8 a month and you can use it to stream live women’s hockey on TSN.ca from countries outside of Canada. Your VPN can also be used to watch other live sports and entertainment offerings from around the world.

NordVPN

Another great VPN to consider is NordVPN, which will also let you livestream PWHL games online on TSN from outside Canada. Nord currently has a deal that saves you up to 71 percent off an annual subscription, which brings the monthly price down to just $3.

2024 PWHL Playoffs Teams, Dates

The 2024 PWHL playoffs pit Toronto vs. Minnesota, and Montreal vs. Boston. The first round runs until May 19 (if necessary). The winners of each series will advance to the PWHL Finals where they will compete for the Walter Cup.

The Walter Cup — designed by Tiffany and Co. — is named after Mark Walter, the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose financial backing helped launch the PWHL.

The PWHL’s first season is further proof that women’s sports is growing both in scope and audiences. Caitlin Clark recently broke scoring (and viewership) records in the NCAA women’s March Madness tournament, and the PWHL saw similar success, with almost 400,000 fans attending games during the regular season. A record crowd of 21,105 turned out for a Montreal vs. Toronto game last month.

