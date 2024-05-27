PWHL Minnesota loses in 2OTs after title-clinching goal overturned

In the midst of the jubilation, Boston coach Courtney Kessel stood behind her bench and waited. PWHL Minnesota's players celebrated in the corner of the rink, believing they had won the Walter Cup. Their sticks and gloves lay scattered around the Xcel Energy Center ice, and their 13,104 fans created a deafening roar.

Despite all that, Kessel didn't think the game was over.

"I thought it was goalie interference," she said. "But you never know."

Kessel was right. Officials overturned an apparent goal by Minnesota defender Sophie Jaques, play continued in the second overtime, and Boston soon ended a wild Game 4 with a 1-0 victory. Instead of lifting the Walter Cup on home ice, Minnesota must travel to Boston, where the best-of-five series will be decided Wednesday.

Jaques scored at 17 minutes, 26 seconds of the second overtime, beating Boston goalie Aerin Frankel from the slot. But Taylor Heise, who set up Jaques, slid into Frankel after making the pass. On-ice officials signaled a goal, but the league initiated a review and waved it off, ruling Heise interfered with Frankel.

Only 70 seconds later, Boston's Alina Müller sent a wrist shot past Minnesota goalie Nicole Hensley to win it for Boston and even the series at two games each.

"Just one of those things that happens," Minnesota coach Ken Klee said. "We had lots of chances to win the game. The whole game was a matter of inches.

"This one hurts. But we're going to have to reset, have a day of rest [Monday], travel to Boston and get ready to go Wednesday."

Muller's goal ended a dramatic, back-and-forth game that reflected the PWHL's inaugural season. The best women's players in the world hammered it out for more than 98 minutes, with two superb goaltenders standing firm as the teams charged through five periods filled with great scoring chances.

Frankel made 33 saves in the shutout, while Hensley stopped 32 of 33 Boston shots.

Minnesotans showed up and showed out for Game 4. Girls crowded around the glass during pregame warmups, showing off handmade signs. A chant of "We want the Cup!" broke out even before the players were introduced.

Some fans came from farther away. Tennis legend Billie Jean King and her wife, Ilana Kloss, who were instrumental in founding the PWHL, lent some star power. A relative newcomer to puck fandom, King delivered the pregame "Let's Play Hockey" cheer with the gusto of a lifer.

Since losing 4-3 in Game 1, Minnesota had outscored Boston 7-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Boston promised a fight in Game 4, and it delivered.

At the end of regulation, Minnesota had 20 shots on goal to Boston's 19. Neither team had scored on the power play, with Minnesota blanked on four opportunities and Boston shut down on one. Both offenses had racked up several near-misses, ratcheting up the tension with every period.

BOXSCORE: Boston 1, Minnesota 0 (2OT)

After Jaques' goal set off the celebration, Minnesota players huddled nervously while officials reviewed. Once it was disallowed, Müller believed Boston had an emotional edge.

"I had no doubt it was goaltender interference," she said. "It's tough when you get a goal overturned. The momentum goes to the other team. It was on our side."

Klee did not argue the call. "When you see the replay and slow it down, [Heise] definitely loses an edge," he said. "It's tough to tell if it's from a Boston player's stick or if she's just losing an edge."

Minnesota's Kendall Coyne Schofield said it was difficult to pick up the gloves and sticks and go back to work following the elation and the letdown. Now, her team has two days to move past it, and one more chance to win the Walter Cup.

"Turn the page, and be ready to go Wednesday night," she said. "The last one to win is the hardest one. That's the reality."