PWHL Minnesota forward Kunin retires from professional hockey

Sophia Kunin, who had three goals and an assist in 34 games as a forward for PWHL Minnesota this season, announced her retirement from professional hockey on social media sites Monday.

The former Sophia Shaver was a standout at Wayzata High School and the University of Wisconsin, scoring the winning goal in the NCAA championship game for the Badgers in 2019. Kunin, 27, is married to former Wild and current San Jose Sharks player Luke Kunin.

RANDY JOHNSON

Wolves' media relations staff wins award

The Timberwolves' basketball communications team won this season's Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award, presented each season to the NBA media relations staff that best exemplifies standards of professionalism and excellence.

The Wolves' staff includes chief communications officer Patrick Rees; Sara Perez, director of basketball communications; Aaron Freeman, senior manager of basketball communications and broadcast; and Derek Ahrnsbrak, coordinator of basketball communications.

The media relations staffs of the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic were all finalists for the award, based on nominations from Professional Basketball Writers Association members. A vote of the full PBWA membership, which includes writers and editors who cover the NBA on a regular basis, determined the winner.

This is the first time the Wolves have won the award, which is named for Brian McIntyre, a former longtime NBA public relations director.

Augsburg wrestling team to be honored

The Augsburg men's wrestling team will be honored by the state of Minnesota and the Twins on Tuesday with a statewide proclamation issued by the governor and a pregame ceremony before Tuesday night's Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays game at Target Field.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday "Augsburg Men's Wrestling Day" in Minnesota, honoring the Auggies' NCAA Division III national championship this year, the 15th national title in school history and second in a row.