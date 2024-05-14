PWHL Minnesota, with brutal streak over, looks to even series vs. Toronto

After staving off elimination from the PWHL playoffs once, Minnesota needs to do it again Wednesday, when it plays Toronto in Game 4 of their best-of-five series.

The teams will square off again at Xcel Energy Center with Toronto leading the series 2-1.

Minnesota ended its seven-game losing streak — and two-game scoreless streak — just in time Monday night in a 2-0 victory before an announced crowd of 3,344 at the X.

Maggie Flaherty and Denisa Křížová each scored a second-period goal, and Maddie Rooney made 18 saves for the shutout.

"We're in this thing now," Minnesota's Liz Schepers said.

Toronto could be without the PWHL's top scorer, Natalie Spooner, who suffered an unspecified injury in the third period Monday on a hard hit from Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle.

If Minnesota wins, Game 5 would be Friday night in Toronto, where Minnesota took 4-0 and 2-0 defeats to open the series.