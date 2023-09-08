PWHL free agency tracker: New York makes signings official
Here's how the PWHL rosters are shaping up ahead of the draft later this month.
The PWHL's initial free-agency period is open and teams wasted no time signing their three core players to build the rest of their rosters around.
Each team is allowed to sign three players prior to Sept. 10. Current or graduating players from NCAA or U SPORTS programs were not eligible to be signed during this window.
The PWHL will then hold its 15-round draft on Sept. 18 in Toronto. The order for the first round of the draft was determined by a lottery, with subsequent rounds following a "snake" format. Undrafted players will be free to sign with any club.
The draft order is as follows: Minnesota, Toronto, Boston, New York, Ottawa, Montreal.
Players in the PWHL will be paid a minimum salary of $35,000, a figure that teams can sign a maximum of nine players to. Teams must sign a minimum of six players to contracts of at least $80,000 that will be guaranteed for three years. The league's CBA does not include a salary cap but it does outline that teams must adhere to a $55,000 average salary.
Here are the names that are already off the board, with New York the only team with a spot left to fill.
Toronto
Sarah Nurse, Forward
Renata Fast, Defense
Blayre Turnbull, Forward
Locked in. 🔒
We’re ready to take the PWHL by storm.
📰 https://t.co/KeKMpOBZFs pic.twitter.com/t0uoLzvu2r
— PWHL_Toronto (@PWHL_Toronto) September 6, 2023
Montreal
Marie-Philip Poulin, Forward
Laura Stacey, Forward
Ann-Renée Desbiens, Goaltender
Notre période d’agence libre est terminée! / Our free agency is over!
Nous sommes heureux de vous présenter nos trois joueuses étoiles. / We are excited to present our three superstars.
📰 https://t.co/PtTX8wgVWz pic.twitter.com/n0TVRltklx
— PWHL Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) September 7, 2023
Ottawa
Emily Clark, Forward
Brianne Jenner, Forward
Emerance Maschmeyer, Goaltender
Big news, Ottawa!
We are proud to introduce three incredible players as the foundation of our team.
📰 https://t.co/be1d4w0Rvd pic.twitter.com/wOtRUiSU3G
— PWHL Ottawa (@PWHL_Ottawa) September 5, 2023
New York
Abby Roque, Forward
Alex Carpenter, Forward
Micah Zandee-Hart, Defense
Last but far from least.
Our tri-state trio is set.
📰 https://t.co/imSQ8IggqS pic.twitter.com/J0biZjbKBP
— PWHL New York (@PWHL_NewYork) September 8, 2023
Minnesota
Kendall Coyne Schofield, Forward
Kelly Pannek, Forward
Lee Stecklein, Defense
There’s breaking news in Minnesota, dontcha know?!
These players are going to be our bread and butter🧈
📰 https://t.co/Dd9ExbQ9Wn pic.twitter.com/yjUr1V5y53
— PWHL Minnesota (@PWHL_Minnesota) September 6, 2023
Boston
Aerin Frankel, Goaltender
Megan Keller, Defense
Hilary Knight, Forward
Someone sound the sirens!🚨
A triple threat has appeared in Boston!
📰 https://t.co/DeY6sZhKrR pic.twitter.com/tNFIdEqYKP
— PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) September 7, 2023