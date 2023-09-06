PWHL free agency tracker: Kendall Coyne Schofield headlines Minnesota's signees
Here's how the PWHL rosters are shaping up ahead of the draft later this month.
The PWHL's initial free-agency period is open and teams are off to a fast start as they look for their three core players to build the rest of their rosters around.
Each team is allowed to sign three players prior to Sept. 10. Current or graduating players from NCAA or U SPORTS programs are not eligible to be signed during this window.
The PWHL will then hold its 15-round draft on Sept. 18 in Toronto. The order for the first round of the draft was determined by a lottery, with subsequent rounds following a "snake" format. Undrafted players will be free to sign with any club.
The draft order is as follows: Minnesota, Toronto, Boston, New York, Ottawa, Montreal.
Players in the PWHL will be paid a minimum salary of $35,000, a figure that teams can sign a maximum of nine players to. Teams must sign a minimum of six players to contracts of at least $80,000 that will be guaranteed for three years. The league's CBA does not include a salary cap but it does outline that teams must adhere to a $55,000 average salary.
Here are the names that are already off the board:
Toronto
Sarah Nurse, Forward
Renata Fast, Defense
Blayre Turnbull, Forward
Locked in. 🔒
We’re ready to take the PWHL by storm.
📰 https://t.co/KeKMpOBZFs pic.twitter.com/t0uoLzvu2r
— PWHL_Toronto (@PWHL_Toronto) September 6, 2023
Montreal
Marie-Philip Poulin, Forward
Laura Stacey, Forward
Ann-Renée Desbiens, Goaltender
And perhaps in the most obvious Tweet of the year
Montreal - Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Laura Stacey
— Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) September 5, 2023
Ottawa
Emily Clark, Forward
Brianne Jenner, Forward
Emerance Maschmeyer, Goaltender
Big news, Ottawa!
We are proud to introduce three incredible players as the foundation of our team.
📰 https://t.co/be1d4w0Rvd pic.twitter.com/wOtRUiSU3G
— PWHL Ottawa (@PWHL_Ottawa) September 5, 2023
New York
Abby Roque, Forward
Alex Carpenter, Forward
Toronto - Sarah Nurse, Blayre Turnbull, Renata Fast
New York - Abby Roque and Alex Carpenter
— Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) September 5, 2023
Minnesota
Kendall Coyne Schofield, Forward
Kelly Pannek, Forward
Lee Stecklein, Defense
There’s breaking news in Minnesota, dontcha know?!
These players are going to be our bread and butter🧈
📰 https://t.co/Dd9ExbQ9Wn pic.twitter.com/yjUr1V5y53
— PWHL Minnesota (@PWHL_Minnesota) September 6, 2023
Boston
To be decided.