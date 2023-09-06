PWHL free agency tracker: Kendall Coyne Schofield headlines Minnesota's signees

Here's how the PWHL rosters are shaping up ahead of the draft later this month.

The PWHL's initial free-agency period is open and teams are off to a fast start as they look for their three core players to build the rest of their rosters around.

Each team is allowed to sign three players prior to Sept. 10. Current or graduating players from NCAA or U SPORTS programs are not eligible to be signed during this window.

The PWHL will then hold its 15-round draft on Sept. 18 in Toronto. The order for the first round of the draft was determined by a lottery, with subsequent rounds following a "snake" format. Undrafted players will be free to sign with any club.

The draft order is as follows: Minnesota, Toronto, Boston, New York, Ottawa, Montreal.

Players in the PWHL will be paid a minimum salary of $35,000, a figure that teams can sign a maximum of nine players to. Teams must sign a minimum of six players to contracts of at least $80,000 that will be guaranteed for three years. The league's CBA does not include a salary cap but it does outline that teams must adhere to a $55,000 average salary.

Here are the names that are already off the board:

Toronto

Sarah Nurse, Forward

Renata Fast, Defense

Blayre Turnbull, Forward

Montreal

Marie-Philip Poulin, Forward

Laura Stacey, Forward

Ann-Renée Desbiens, Goaltender

Ottawa

Emily Clark, Forward

Brianne Jenner, Forward

Emerance Maschmeyer, Goaltender

New York

Abby Roque, Forward

Alex Carpenter, Forward

Minnesota

Kendall Coyne Schofield, Forward

Kelly Pannek, Forward

Lee Stecklein, Defense

Boston

To be decided.