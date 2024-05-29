PWHL finals: How to watch Minnesota vs. Boston in Game 5 on FOX 9+

Minnesota PWHL takes on Boston for the first ever Walter Cup. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A big game is happening for Minnesota’s Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team on Wednesday night as they play in Boston for the first-ever Walter Cup. A game you can watch on FOX 9+.

After backing into the postseason, Minnesota was nearly swept by Toronto in the semis, only to come back and win three in a row and advance to the finals. Now tied, it all comes down to Game 5 on Wednesday at 6 p.m., which you can watch on FOX 9+.

Minnesota had a chance to win it at home on Sunday but lost to Boston in double overtime. Now, there is just one game left, and the winner will walk away as the champions of the first-ever PWHL season.

The Stanley Cup has had many names added to it over the past 130-plus years, but if Minnesota wins, they will be the very first players engraved on the Walter Cup for the league’s inaugural season. The trophy was crafted by legendary jeweler Tiffany and Company and features "Ws" for the new women’s league.

"There's gonna be a lot of young kids you know watching the trophy be hoisted tomorrow night and I wanna win the Walter Cup one day and I think for a lot of us growing up you know we saw the Stanley Cup get hoisted and we never saw anyone that looked like us hoisting it, and there's obviously been iterations of cups and women's professional hockey. But since then, but I think the significance of this is it's only gonna continue to get bigger," said Kendall Coyne Schofield, the captain for PWHL Minnesota.

Be sure to tune in to FOX 9+ at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the puck drop to see who will be taking home the Walter Cup.

