PV's Shontz earns second straight county COY award

Mar. 27—When Pymatuning Valley's season paused on Jan. 20 due to a positive COVID-19 case, Ryan Shontz and his team stayed in contact.

As the PV coach and his team sat in their respective homes waiting for the two-week quarantine period to be over, they played Call of Duty, a popular online multiplayer video game.

"Anything I can do to get into their heads a little better, stay in contact with them and check up on them and see how they're doing," Shontz said. "They're way, way, way better than me [laughs]."

After returning from quarantine, the Lakers eventually advanced to their first district final since 2008.

Shontz points to the team's bond, specifically that of the seniors, as the reason they had success.

Shontz was awarded Ashtabula County Coach of the Year for the second straight season. Earlier this month, he was selected the Northeast Lakes Division III Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Shontz credits his players as a large part of the reason he captured the county award.

"I think I can speak for all the coaches in the county, it's something we think we all deserve every time," Shontz said. "Everyone in the county sacrifices so much to be a head coach. There's so much time involved ... A lot of times it comes down to who had the players to get the positive results."

The relationship Shontz built with this group of players goes back to the middle school classroom. He teaches at the middle school so he introduces himself to players before they enter high school. With this group, that bond formed quickly on the court as well.

A number of PV's key players received varsity playing time as underclassmen. The group bonded over their love for basketball, but also their similar interests off the court and their sense of humors meshed well.

The group, including Shontz, would regularly hangout outside of practice. They would watch episodes of Chappelle's Show (comedian Dave Chappelle) on Netflix in Shontz's office.

They also watched basketball games at Shontz's house, whether that be opponent's film, NBA or NCAA games. The group plans to get together to watch the Sweet Sixteen this weekend.

"I think my wife's hospitality has gotten the best of her for sure [laughs]," Shontz said. "She makes them feel so welcome they want to come back every time ... It's fun my son [Conor] loves being around them. He looks up to them like they're big brothers. My dog doesn't even bark when they're around anymore."

Over this past year, Shontz's favorite memory was being able to spend time with his team off the court, especially since their experiences were limited due to the pandemic.

"The controlled environment we had where we could be together just hanging out in the coach's office, watching Netflix on the TV just hanging out with those boys, that's where the bond grows, that's where the team grows," Shontz said. "The X's and O's really stay the same. Basketball's been around since the 1800s. It's not a different game so much. The X's and O's are always there, but it's the team that builds around the game."

Since the season ended, Shontz continues to communicate with his players. They regularly reach out to him to talk about their post-graduation paths.

"They're all transitioning into their adult lives now," Shontz said. "I've been getting more calls talking about the way things are gonna go and [they're asking], 'Can I put you on for letter of recommendations?' Things about school and career paths.

"That's the bitter sweet part. I loved having them around, but the nature of my business is you have them around, you teach them as much as you can and then they disappear. You hope they go off and make the right choices, and I know these guys will. They're a pretty special group."