PV's Shinault stars in Norwayne regional

CRESTON — After a strong performance at last week's Division III district track meet, Pymatuning Valley junior Brayden Shinault said he had a lot of confidence going into Wednesday's regional meet at Norwayne.

He certainly lived up to his own expectations.

Shinault qualified for Friday's regional Finals in two events, he took fourth in the 200 with a personal best time of 22.47 and was fifth in the 100 with a time of 11.25.

"I had an expectation," Shinault said. "I saw the times and I set out to keep up with the first seed and I did a pretty good job of it I think."

Coach Ryan Shontz agreed.

"He proved he could do it last week," the coach said. "He's always thought he was pretty fast, but he's never raced against the big dogs. He goes to Districts and he races two kids that were in the state finals a year ago, and you beat them; you start to feel a little different about yourself."

Shinault is one of three Lakers who will be back at Norwayne on Friday.

Gavin Hodge will run in the finals for the 400 after he nabbed eighth place with a time of 52.49. Freshman William Baugher set a PR in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.71.

"I couldn't believe it," Shontz said. "In the finals of the biggest race of his life, a freshman came out and shocked everyone."

Not qualifying, but also setting PR's for PV were a pair of pole vaulters. Juniors Layton Dubic and Elliott Jones cleared 10-0 and 9-0 respectively, good for eighth and 10th place.

The Lakers' 4x800 team of Hodge, Austin Dean, Jacob Dean, and Justin Summers took 13th with a time of 9:00.79.

From Grand Valley, the 4x800 team of Reese Nims, Kylee Portzer, Jocelyn Cozad and Anna Steimle took 10th with a time of 10:55.92.

Steimle qualified in the 1600 and will compete on Friday.

Reagan Boiarski took 14th in the 100 with a time of 13.26. She will return to Norwayne on Friday to compete in the long jump.

Robert Rogers was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 20-7.25. He also will be back on Friday to compete in the high jump.