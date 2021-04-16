PV gets bats going in 19-9 win over Fairport

Apr. 16—ANDOVER — Much like he'd done all game, Robert Verba stepped to the plate.

And with one mighty swing of the bat, he sent a fastball over the right-center field fence on the outskirts of Pymatuning Valley High School's property.

That was one of many times a runner touched home plate in a high-scoring game between the Lakers and Fairport Harding Thursday night. But the Lakers came out the winners in a 19-9 contest.

The Lakers (8-2, 4-1 Northeast Athletic Conference) needed three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to enact the mercy rule.

So Verba came to the plate with PV leading 16-9. After several powerful swings throughout the game, he finally got a fastball in his wheelhouse. And he sent the 0-1 pitch into the treeline that sits beyond the fence.

The ball traveled so far the PV players could find it after they went searching the wooded area.

"I tell myself, 'I'm really not gonna see many fastballs.' I gotta capitalize on the ones I get," Verba said. "And even if I don't get a fastball, I gotta hit the pitches they give me down the strike zone."

The rest of his PV teammates responded to polish off the victory.

James Bohinc had a one-out single later in the inning and Terry Neely was hit by a pitch for the second time in as many at-bats. Bohinc eventually scored on a wild pitch and Neely scored the game-ender after a popup from Wesley Clark bounced off the second baseman's glove.

The catch would have ended the inning and prolonged a game where the Skippers (4-5, 3-2 NAC) committed four errors.

"Errors have been our ... we shoot ourselves in the foot every game," Fairport head coach Dan Wolf said.

The Lakers' bats didn't need the extra help in the early innings.

PV batted around in both the second and third innings. The Lakers scored 14 runs after sending 24 batters to the plate in the two frames.

Nate Henry pitched two strong innings for the Lakers, but he allowed three straight singles in the third as Gabe Lawson drove in Fairport's second run of the game. Then the fourth inning came.

Similar to PV's two big innings, the Skippers sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth frame. Fairport came away with six runs in the inning to cut the deficit to 15-8.

PV head coach Justin Smith thinks the low temperature could have played a factor in Henry's later innings. On-and-off rain and hail also added to the frigid environment.

"I think the cold was kind of getting to him, with the new COVID rules, not being able to go and blow on your hand to warm it up at all," Smith said. "Kinda gets more difficult the longer the innings go on."

But Tyler Britton scored Bohinc on a fielder's choice and the Lakers finished the game with their three-run sixth inning.

Andrew Marcelli went 2 for 3 for the Skippers and added two RBIs and two runs scored.

Nate Kopp had a pair of singles and a run scored in three plate appearances while Sam Honkala had a single and scored twice.

Verba finished 2 for 4 — his solo homer and a triple — with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Henry went 2 for 5 with a game-high three RBIs and also scored twice.

Bohinc, Neely and Brendin Sharpe each drove in a pair of runs for the Lakers.

"We all start to hit after one of us gets a hit," Verba said.

PV is slated to play Brookfield at Eastwood Field at 3 p.m. Saturday.