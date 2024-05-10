PV boys capture first NAC championship since 2011

May 10—Staff Report

ANDOVER — The Pymatuning Valley boys track and field team broke through for its first Northeastern Athletic Conference track and field title since 2011.

The Lakers scored 167 points to beat out Maplewood at 151.5.

Bristol, with 65.5 points; Mathews, 53; Fairport, 48.5; Badger, 47; Chalker, 17; Windham, 15.5 and Lordstown, 7.5, rounded out the team scoring.

For PV, Brayden Shinault in the 100 (11.00) and 200 (22.80) and Elliott Jones, pole vault, (9-0), both took first place.

The Lakers also had a multitude of other placers that contributed to the team scores.

"We're proud of the kids," PV coach Ryan Shontz said. "We had a great day for a track meet and our kids came out swinging. Everywhere I looked, I saw a PV athlete overachieving or one of their teammates cheering them on.

"We had six different school records challenged. We fell short in all of them, but we have our sights set on them for districts."

In the girls competition, the Lakers tallied 120.5 points for third.

Maplewood won with 149 points, followed by Badger at 132.

After PV were: Bristol with 53 points, Mathews 43.5, Lordstown 38, Fairport 25.5, Windham 23.5 and Chalker 12.

Rowen Jenkins led the Lakers with first-place finishes in the 100 (15.50) and 300 (47.30) hurdles. Also for PV, Mae Struna was second in the discus at 95-10.

The district tournament is next for the Lakers on May 16 and 18.

The girls are at Lakeview for D-II competition, while the boys go to Ravenna in D-III.

GV GIRLS TAKE 3RD IN CVC VALLEY DIVSION MEET

The Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division at Lakeside High School will conclude today after inclement weather forced the event to be postponed on Thursday.

But the CVC Valley did finish on Thursday at Berkshire High School.

Grand Valley's girls team placed third with 103 points, which was after Crestwood at 149 and Kirtland with 148.

"We were really happy with what the girls did [Thursday]," Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said. "Placing third as a team and scoring over 100 points with 11 girls was a great step for the program. We are looking forward to seeing what we can do next week."

The 4X100 relay team of Dixie Miller, Lexi Hilston, Jocelyn Cozad and Reagan Boiarski ran a 56.22 for second place.

For the GV boys squad, Bobby Rogers, in the long jump at 19-3.25, and Eric Leyda, 800, 2:09.23, both placed second.

The Mustangs finished sixth with 69 points. Crestwood won with 121 points.

GV is scheduled to compete at the Division III Ravenna District on May 16 and 18.