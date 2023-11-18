'Putting smiles on people's faces': Travon Walker holds turkey drive in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Travon Walker is making an impact this holiday season. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft gave back to Jacksonville families in need on Saturday with a community food drive sponsored by his foundation.

It was the second of two food drives he’s held within the last month with him distributing 444 Thanksgiving feast boxes in his hometown of Thomaston, Ga.

Each box is made personally by Walker or a member of his foundation. According to him, it’s something that he’s always wanted to do, and now, he’s able to truly give back.

Travon Walker poses with his foundation members and teammates after a turkey drive held at the Winston Family YMCA in Riverside.

“This has been my second annual year doing it. That’s always something I told myself … once I finally got into a position to be able to give back to my community, that was one of the first things I jumped on,” Walker said. He and his foundation handed out more than 200 food boxes at the Winston Family YMCA in Riverside on Saturday.

Also in attendance were several of Walker’s teammates including Roy Robertson Harrison, K’Lavon Chaisson, Foley Fatukasi, Esezi Otomewo, and even special teams coordinator Heath Farwell.

They worked hand in hand with Walker’s foundation members to pass out turkeys and other goods to families, showing the solidarity they’ve built in the time he’s been in Jacksonville.

“It just says a lot about the bond that we're trying to build on and off the field,” Walker said. “They like to see other people giving back and I'm pretty sure they like giving back to the community as well. It just shows us, [we’re] on one accord on and off the field.”

Members of the Jaguars pose during a holiday food drive held by Travon Walker.

While the impact of the food donations is immeasurable for those in need during the holiday season, there’s another immeasurable aspect to Walker’s mission to give back.

There were several times during the event where fans of the Jaguars garnered big smiles when they saw Walker or one of his teammates approaching their vehicles with the food. Or even just people passing by who recognized them and called out.

Those moments bring a smile to Walker’s face just as much as it does for the others who he’s helping.

“It means a lot to me because I get to see the smile that it puts on people's faces and you never know the impact that you might have on somebody by just putting a box [of food] in their car,” he said. “Just seeing the smile on their face, it really lightens up my day as well.”

