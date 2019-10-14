Putting Kyle Long on IR was necessary for the Bears, but that doesn't make it sting any less

For the fourth season in a row, Kyle Long's season ends on injured reserve.

Matt Nagy opened Monday's daily press conference –– his first since the morning after losing to Oakland –– officially announcing that the right guard's season is over.

"Obviously everyone has seen the news [about] Kyle, with putting him on the IR," he said. "I think it's a tough situation just because of what he's been going through and where he's at … He's always been really good to us and what he's done. We just felt like that was where he's at right now and it's what we wanted to do."

Long's nagging hip injury was clearly affecting his play, and the team felt – given all the run game struggles – that trying to fight through it on a week-by-week basis was no longer a realistic option. And while it's true that Long came into 2019 camp as healthy as he'd been in years, the wear and tear of three injury-shortened seasons on the 30-year old guard were evident.

The news was especially tough to swallow for those around Halas Hall given Long's reputation among teammates and coaches. A first-round pick in 2013 with multiple Pro-Bowls, he was one of the team's vocal leaders and well-liked throughout all corners of the locker room.

"Kyle [is] a great dude," Bilal Nichols said. "My whole rookie year, Kyle helped me out a lot because I lined up against him every day. Guys like him is why I had a pretty good season as a rookie last year."

"You get a guy like Kyle, who's poured his heart and soul into this organization and has worked really hard to be dominant in a lot of areas," Nagy added. "We appreciate that. I've only been with him for a year and a half but I appreciate the way that he's gone about things."

Now the Bears turn to Rashaad Coward and Ted Larsen – the latter of which returned to practice after missing the Raiders game with a knee injury. Despite his relative inexperience playing on the interior (and frankly, on the offense in general), the team's eager to see how Coward's athleticism can help a running game that's only averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

He hasn't been named the starter yet, but was taking first-team reps on Monday afternoon.

"I just want to play with a dog mentality," Coward said. "It's the NFL. Guys come out here and try to kill you every week. So you can't go out there playing soft. You're going to get pushed around. And I don't like that."

He also conceded that he was pleasantly surprised by how well he adjusted to having to be an emergency guard in the Bears' win over Minnesota. Coward hadn't gotten interior reps during that week of practice, and had to sub in when Larsen hurt his knee.

"Going into the game, I was like F it," he said. "It is what it is. It's either you do it or you don't."

"Coaches were like, ‘Hey, this is what you're supposed to do.' At the end of the day, just keep it going."

