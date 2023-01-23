Putting Kenny Gainwell’s historic performance into perspective

Putting Gainwell’s historic performance into perspective originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As Miles Sanders sat in a press conference following the Eagles’ dominant 38-7 win over the Giants, he fielded questions about his success, the offensive line, Jalen Hurts.

Then his face lit up when he was asked about Kenny Gainwell.

“Ahh man,” Sanders said. “I don’t know if y’all can see my reaction, but I’m extremely happy for him. First 100-yard rushing game in a playoff game is big. I don’t think he knows how big that is but I’m going to make sure he knows. I’m proud of him.”

Well, Miles, if you need some help putting Gainwell’s accomplishment into perspective, we’ve got you covered.

Gainwell on Saturday night rushed for 112 yards on 12 carries and finished off the game with a 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Gainwell, 23, became just the seventh Eagle in franchise history to rush for 100+ yards in a playoff game and the three guys ahead of him on the all-time list are in the Eagles’ Hall of Fame.

Steve Van Buren: 196

Wilbert Montgomery: 194, 1 TD

Brian Westbrook: 141, 1 TD

Brian Westbrook: 116, 2 TD

Kenny Gainwell: 112, 1 TD

Donovan McNabb: 107

Heath Sherman: 105, 1 TD

Just eight players in NFL history have rushed for 100+ in a playoff game on fewer attempts and the last three were Colin Kaepernick, Michael Vick and Donovan McNabb.

And Gainwell became the first player drafted in the 5th round or later to rush for 100+ in the playoffs since Justin Forsett in 2015 and Gainwell is just the fourth in this century.

“All season I did everything I could to make sure that I could come in this game and run and do all I can to do the best that I can and run hard,” Gainwell said. “I gave it my all, all season, put in the work and trust what I can do.”

There’s no question that Sanders has been the Eagles’ No. 1 back all season but Gainwell has been a nice complementary piece. He gets most of his playing time on third downs and in the Eagles’ 2-minute drill. Sanders, Gainwell and Boston Scott complement each other in a “one-two-three punch,” as Gainwell called it.

Gainwell’s usage has been up and down all season but he accepted his role coming into his second NFL season.

“It’s been kind of up and down but everybody knows I’m a third-down back,” Gainwell said. “I come in on third downs. Every opportunity I get to go out there and help the team out, I’m very grateful for. It’s just been up and down but I can’t say enough about how I go out there and handle business.”

The Eagles’ offense hit new heights this season but Gainwell’s numbers actually took a dip from his rookie season. As a rookie, he had 68 carries for 291 yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 33 catches for 253 yards and another score. In Year 2, Gainwell had 53 carries for 240 yards, 4 rushing touchdowns and 23 catches for 169 yards.

Not a huge drop-off but not the bump in production some expected from the second-year pro out of Memphis.

“Yeah, but I know my role and I play my role to the best of my ability,” Gainwell said. “I don’t take it for granted. I go out there and work extremely hard and try to block as much as I can. And when I do get the ball on third down, I go out there and execute.”

The Eagles will have to quickly move on and begin to prepare for the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game but if Saturday’s atmosphere is any indication, the Linc will be rocking this weekend.

“It was electric, man,” Gainwell said.

