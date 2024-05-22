Putting contest in honor of U.S. Women’s Open being held in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – In celebration of the U.S. Women’s Open, Lancaster Marriott and Lancaster County Convention Center are hosting a putting contest.

The contest will occur on Thursday, May 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster Marriott. Prizes include a one-night stay at the Lancaster Marriott, $100 gift cards to Plough or The Exchange and two tickets to the open at the Lancaster Country Club.

The Harton S. Semple Trophy will also be on display.

Behind the scenes of preparing Lancaster Country Club for the U.S. Women’s Open

The event is free for all ages, but only those 18 and older can win prizes. There will be a bar available to purchase drinks for those 21+.

The top golfers from around the world will compete at the U.S. Women’s Open at the Lancaster Country Club from May 28 to June 2.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.