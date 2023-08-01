Putting collapse behind him, Gentry Williams looks to make an impact for OU football

NORMAN — Gentry Williams had heard the words before.

They played before every OU game last season as the Sooners took the field.

“OU boys they my brothers, they my friends,” the line in Malcolm Kelly’s iconic freestyle rap goes.

That line hits a bit different for Williams now, after the sophomore cornerback collapsed during an offseason workout in early March.

“That was like a real moment for me,” Williams said of the way his teammates responded to the incident. “Having them guys with me every step of the way even when I got back after spring break, just being around them helped me tremendously.”

Williams’ return is more than just an emotional lift for the Sooners, who begin preseason camp Thursday.

With a strong camp, Williams has a chance to become a starting cornerback, likely opposite veteran Woodi Washington.

More: Jeff Lebby knows that pressure comes with OU football's OC job. 'He has a plan of attack'

OU football player Gentry Williams says his relationship with teammates helped him through aftermath of his health scare.

“He’s been on a mission is the best way I can describe it,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “He’s locked in and focused. It’s nothing he wasn’t as a freshman, but I think maybe it’s given him an appreciation of it. I haven’t visited with him, (and asked) why have I noticed a different, maybe a more locked-in, zoomed-in, mature, driven, ambitious, mission-type of mindset, but that’s what I’ve seen.”

Williams played in 12 games last season, and likely would’ve seen significant time in the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State before suffering an injury that kept him out of that game.

He finished the season with seven tackles and an interception.

Williams hoped to go through spring football to get a leg up on the position battle, but he’s still in a strong position entering preseason camp.

“He’s been great,” OU cornerback coach Jay Valai said of Williams. “You’ve got to hold him back. I’d rather have a pitbull you’ve got to hold back rather than push forward, and he’s biting every single day.

“He was leading all the sprints in the summer. Kid’s hitting 23 mph running, which is insane. He’s Gentry. He’s working his tail off on a daily basis.”

Williams has the physical tools.

He was a consensus four-star prospect out of Tulsa Booker T. Washington High and was the No. 8 cornerback in the class according to Rivals.

More: OU football media day takeaways: Brent Venables big on Da'Jon Terry, injury updates & more

OU's Gentry Williams (24) intercepts a pass during a 45-13 win against UTEP last season at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

He was also a state champion sprinter as a high school freshman.

Now, the trick is turning that raw talent into on-field production for the Sooners.

“Intensity isn’t an idea,” Valai said. “It’s a choice. He’s doing it on a daily basis and guy’s ready to roll and being hungry.

“The best guy’s going to play and Gentry’s ready to work and elite athlete. He’s got to be an elite football player.”

Williams avoided many specifics of the incident.

“I had a situation that was handled really well with the OU medical staff and we’ve moved on since then,” Williams said Tuesday, giving a similar answer several other times when asked about the incident.

Williams said the collapse, which landed him in the hospital, hasn’t been something that remains in his mind during strenuous workouts, though he said he’s been more aware about maintaining his overall health.

“I’ve tried to completely move on,” Williams said. “The medical staff has really helped me with that part. … I think with them being right by my side, it’s helped me have a really good summer.”

Venables has repeatedly preached OU’s need for competitive depth, particularly on defense, after the group struggled to find playmakers a year ago.

If Williams can emerge in a group that also features Washington, Kani Walker, juco transfer Kendel Dolby, freshmen Jacobe Johnson, Makari Vickers and Jasiah Wagoner, it would go a long way toward establishing that depth.

“He’s got a great ceiling,” Venables said. “His best football is in front of him. He’s long. He’s athletic. He’s tough as all get out. Really talented young player. Players really respect him. He’s kind of quiet by nature, but he’s got tremendous respect in the locker room.”

More: Julie Venables, wife of OU football coach Brent Venables, diagnosed with breast cancer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Gentry Williams in mix at cornerback after health scare