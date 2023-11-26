Will Putnam says he will play in Clemson’s bowl game

Clemson picked up an excellent win over rival South Carolina on Saturday, and following the win, a veteran on the offensive line let his plans be known for the Tigers’ bowl game.

Fifth-year senior Will Putnam has been a mainstay on the Tigers offensive line for some time. He made his 49th start as a Tiger against the Gamecocks, and from what Putnam had to say following the game, it won’t be his last. According to the offensive lineman, he will suit up one more time for Clemson in their bowl game.

“We still have a bowl game, and I’m going to be playing in that. I think really, this downtime for me is going to be a lot of decisions having to be made about what my future looks like playing football. What am I going to do? Where am I going to go? I’m definitely playing, I can’t wait for that, to play in our bowl game but I’m going to have a lot of decisions be made. But these next couple days, I’m just going to kind of relax and unplug a little bit and get ready to finish this thing strong.”

Putnam will look for a strong send-off but will have to wait to hear when, where, and against whom that send-off will be.

