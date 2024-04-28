Will Putnam agrees to free agent deal with he Las Vegas Raiders

The 2024 NFL draft is behind us, but that doesn’t mean players who weren’t drafted won’t have an opportunity to make a name for themselves in the NFL.

Following Day 3 of the draft, former Clemson offensive lineman Will Putnam agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Last Vegas Raiders. Putnam will get an opportunity to show the Raiders what he’s capable of and work for a spot on their roster.

During his career at Clemson, Putnam was a two-time All-ACC selection and four-year starter along the offensive line, including two seasons at guard in 2020-21 and two all-conference campaigns at center in 2022 and 2023. He played, 564 snaps from scrimmage, the second-most in Clemson history, over 60 career games (49 starts).

