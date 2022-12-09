Putin says more prisoner exchanges are 'possible'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchange deals are "possible" in press conference Friday after the successful release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.
The Netherlands and Argentina are among the nations fighting to advance to the semifinals. Heres a look at the schedule in Qatar for Friday.
Foreign policy experts warn the release of Viktor Bout could incentive future kidnappings of Americans.
For months, the Biden administration tried to push Russia to release two Americans. When the Kremlin refused, President Biden made the decision to secure one prisoner's freedom and leave the other behind.
Bout, who spent 14 years in U.S. jail for arms trafficking, money laundering and conspiring to kill Americans, was swapped on Thursday for the basketball star, jailed this year for bringing cannabis vape oil when arriving to play for a Russian team. Russia's FSB security service released images of the two being led past each other on the tarmac at the airport in Abu Dhabi during the swap, although the video cuts away as they pass and there was no footage showing them interacting.
Fauci is retiring this month after 38 years as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
President Biden said Thursday that he agreed to exchange Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with Russia.
For most Americans, Social Security doesn't just provide "some check" they'll receive after they retire. According to national pollster Gallup, Social Security supplies a source of income retirees deem necessary to make ends meet. Although Social Security is the U.S.'s most successful retirement program, having provided retired workers with benefits for 82 years (and counting), it's on shaky ground.
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer, has demanded the return of his artwork and documents produced during his time in a high-security US prison.
The State Department this summer added a risk indicator to its travel advisories for Russia and several countries.
Jaylen Smith, 18, is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history after the college freshman won an election on Tuesday to become head city official of Earle, Ark.
Sinema's party switch comes as she's up for re-election in Arizona in 2024 in what's likely to become a competitive race.
A GOP congresswoman went viral Thursday for tearfully begging her colleagues to vote against a bill that would protect same-sex marriage nationwide.
Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county. The lawsuit filed late Friday by Lake centers on long lines and other difficulties that people experienced while voting on Election Day in Maricopa County. The challenge filed in Maricopa County Superior Court also alleges hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast, but there’s no evidence that's true.
Fogel was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian prison after he was arrested with cannabis product he says was prescribed for pain.
A felony arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Brinton over accusations that they stole luggage from a Las Vegas airport.
A new House bill would significantly expand the use of expedited removal to deport illegal immigrants encountered at the border, just as the Title 42 authority is ending.
Former president posted article defending his dinner with anti-semitic rapper Kanye West
New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent dumping ground, New Mexico wants to raise the bar with its proposal by demanding federal officials produce a full accounting of materials still needing to be cleaned up and shipped to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, or WIPP. The state also is putting Congress on notice that the permit would be revoked if lawmakers expand the type of waste accepted at WIPP.
Sinema is ditching the Democratic Party because she figured she can’t win a primary or she no longer needs the party for her next move – or both.