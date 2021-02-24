The Putback with Ian Begley: Possible Knicks deals ahead of 2021 NBA trade deadline

Julius Randle is an All-Star, but the Knicks could still use another piece to improve their squad. On this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and SNY's Chris Williamson are joined by Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, and Steve Popper of Newsday for a roundtable discussion on the Knicks' season so far, the upcoming NBA trade deadline, and other big-picture Knicks topics.

Could the Knicks make a move for Toronto's Kyle Lowry or pull the trigger on Washington's Bradley Beal, or would the asking prices be too high?

