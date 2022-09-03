Put up or shut up time for the reeling Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG — Yankees manager Aaron Boone, on his pregame perch in the Tropicana Field visitors dugout, was asked about the mounting pressure his team is facing.

How could the Yankees look like baseball’s version of Super Team — leading the American League East by a whopping 15 1/2 games on July 10 — only to see that once formidable advantage all but withered away on Labor Day weekend?

“I guess I’ve got to talk about it every day,” Boone said. “But you’ve kind of got to quit talking about it, then go and do it.”

The chatter got louder Friday night. The vise got tighter.

After an error-filled 9-0 defeat against the Rays — the team’s sixth shutout loss in its past 25 games — the Yankees (79-53) must be hearing footsteps. Their AL East lead was reduced to five games against the Rays (73-57), who are only four back in the loss column.

When the Rays sent 12 men to the plate in a sixth-run eighth inning that blew it open, Boone inserted infielder Marwin Gonzalez as the white-flag pitcher. Gonzalez got Harold Ramirez on a bouncer back to the box — on a 45-mph curveball, no less — and the game had devolved to low comedy.

Or maybe a tragedy … at least in the eyes of Yankee fans.

“That was an embarrassing loss,” said Boone, whose team has lost five of its last six games. “That’s hopefully one of those rock-bottom situations where you should be pissed off and embarrassed. We’ve set a better standard around here.

“We’re a little banged-up, obviously, but it can’t be an excuse forever. We’ve got plenty of guys who are capable of dynamic offense. … There’s going to be hard moments and hard times. I think the effort is there. I think the care is there. … Hitting is hard and it’s a game of failure. Getting fired up (continually) is a tough way to live as a hitter. But being a big-leaguer and a big-league hitter and a big-league offense, you’ve got to be able to dig yourself out.”

Outfielder Aaron Judge said the key to a Yankee turnaround is to avoid pressing.

“That’s the worst thing you do is press or feel pressure,” Judge said. “We’re playing a kid’s game. It’s a game we love. We’ve got to go out there with energy every single night. ...

“We’re still in first place. I don’t want to hang my hat on that. We didn’t bring it tonight and (the Rays) have got our number, but that’s why you play three games in a series. They got the first one, but we’ll be here for three days. We’ve got everything we need here in this room. Nobody on the outside is going to help us. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us.”

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, who made back-to-back errors to set up the Rays’ first run, said his team is plagued by an inconsistent offense. The Yankees have scored three runs or fewer six times in their last seven games, while batting .105 (4-for-38) with runners in scoring position during that stretch.

“We got some guys on early, but I couldn’t get them in,” said Donaldson, who struck out to end the first inning, when the Yankees had runners on first and second. “We haven’t been great as a team scoring or getting the big hit. I think it also goes down to other teams pitching pretty well. We need to do a better job of making things happen.”

