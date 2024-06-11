Put some respect on Scottie Scheffler’s all-time great run

After his triumph at the Memorial on Sunday, Scottie Scheffler has now won 11 times on the PGA Tour in the past 27 months - AP/Sue Ogrocki

Golf and respect used to be foursomes partners. Sadly, it looks as if the old boys have fallen out and harrumphed off to find new partners.

That can be the only assumption after a social media video went viral on the weekend of some “great guy” American hitting a ball off a street in St Andrews towards the Old Course.

It was reckless and profane and the fact it occurred at the Home of Golf made it all the more pathetic. But yes, in the comments underneath the clip it appeared to attract as many plaudits as condemnations and, at the risk of sounding anti-American, the bulk of the lout’s admirers seemed to emanate from the other side of the pond.

It took my mind back to a late night in an Easter break of yore when on the return passage from the pub, my friend and I witnessed a duo of “great guys” jumping around on the 18th green, playing frisbee. Suffice to say that from where that frisbee ended up, there is no route to the putting surface.

There was also the time when a bunch of US journalists decided during an Open Championship, after a few halves of our proper beer, that it was perfectly acceptable to leap over the St Andrews cemetery wall to pay homage at the grave of Old Tom Morris – and then boast about it afterwards.

Yeah, the place was locked up for a reason and in the dusk it was impossible for this “great guys” entourage to see where they were walking and over whose graves. But hey, Old Tom is a legend. In truth, Old Tom would have sent the fools packing… With spike marks on their behinds. No class, no respect, no understanding of history.

Which brings us on to Scottie Scheffler. His fifth win of the season on Sunday night was actually greeted in some quarters with dismay rather than wonder. Online polls were posted asking if Scheffler’s dominance was making the sport more tedious, while the insults rained concerning his “dull character”.

Scheffler receives the acclaim of Jack Nicklaus (right) on Sunday, a man whose dominance his run of form is beginning to mirror - Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Of course, if you peer closely enough into the dark recesses of X – formerly Twitter – or Facebook and the others, you can find someone slagging off anyone or anything. Even the god who is Ally McCoist.

But what is worrying is that there are paid members of the media criticising Scheffler for presumably not juggling or playing keepy-uppies or practising his air guitar as he strides down the fairway. One Australian writer quipped: “He could be the most boring man alive. You’d get better conversation from cabbage.” And Ryan Whitney, a former ice hockey pro who is now a huge star in the world of podcasts and blogs, commented: “He is so boring. Does nothing for me.”

And there is that word, used in conjunction with Scheffler, over and over. “Boring”.

Naturally, those who utter it will wage their pseudo defence that it is, in fact, a compliment, and that by forming these processions, Scheffler is taking the edge out of the competition (by the way, he won on the last on Sunday, with a 30-yard up and down). But they never said this about Tiger Woods, did they?

No, in his pomp, when he was blowing away fields, Woods was breaking down barriers. Now, when Scheffler does the same, he is breaking down Sunday nights. Let his detractors be honest and admit that “boring” means “not exciting” and “lacking interest”. It is not a compliment, even of the backhanded variety. It is an insult, pure and simple, and grossly disrespectful. It led Golf Digest to publish a piece with the headline “Golf has a Scottie Scheffler problem.”

Too right it does, and unless it figures out what it says about the modern game and what those in charge perceive as its selling points, then golf could slide ever further into the abyss of clickbait, soundbite and cheap shots. Do they want music blaring out, drunken fans, and extremely hilarious heckling? Or do they want an informed audience to recognise true greatness?

Because that is what Scheffler is doing – it is truly great – and what many of us who acknowledge that we are privileged to watch hope we will see it again here at Pinehurst this week. He has won five times before the US Open. Not even Tiger managed that. Indeed, the quick quintet had not been achieved before Scheffler’s Memorial triumph since Tom Watson, 44 years ago.

BREAKING: Scottie Scheffler came through a final-round tussle with Collin Morikawa to claim a fifth PGA Tour victory of the season with a one-shot win at the Memorial Tournament 👏 pic.twitter.com/gzPwxZjetY — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 9, 2024

‘Nosferatu’, the Twitter sage of golf’s world ranking system, reports that Scheffler has reached a 16-point average, a figure only Woods has breached before. Granted, he has a long way to go before emulating Woods – the 27-year-old has only two majors – but the fact that he is in the midst of an all-time great run cannot be denied.

The other players understand this, as does the overwhelming majority of the experts, but the overlords reckon it is not them who need convincing. It is the idiots who think it funny to hit balls in a residential street.

Does it matter if they never get Scheffler and continue to mumble such unquantifiables as “he just doesn’t have the X-Factor,” and ridicule his standing as a man of faith who is not prone to histrionics or grand statements? Scheffler probably will not be bothered. The sport definitely should be.

When Scheffler was erroneously arrested during the last major and the image circulated of the stunned and frightened individual in a police mugshot decked in the orange costume of a convict, the game went into uproarious convulsions. The machine had been humanised, they said. I must admit that I wrote “well, he is not boring now, is he?”

However, this was completely the wrong take and the reaction to a sorrowful story – it began with a security guard dying in a traffic accident, do not forget – said much about the titillation and dumbing down of a sport that, away from all the ‘isms’, formerly had the right to claim some honour and decency.

Scheffler is a golfer, a great golfer, whose ball-striking and nerve in the heat of competition is there to be admired and respected. If that is not for you, then perhaps this sport is not your bag. At least, not the sport that occurs within the parameters of a golf course, that is.

