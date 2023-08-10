'Put some people in the dirt': Experienced offensive line, quarterback has Kaukauna football team thinking another deep playoff run

KAUKAUNA - The Kaukauna football team’s trip to the state semifinals last season may have been a surprise around the state, but it wasn’t to the Ghosts.

And while the experience gained from last year’s deep playoff run will benefit the returning players, coach Matt Binsfeld is making sure this year’s team knows it will have to stand on its own merits.

“We view it as starting from scratch each year,” Binsfeld said. “Now, we have some kids who had some great experiences last year who are ready to really play at a high level this year. But, you know, every year is a new year, every year in our conference there are great teams, so none of that matters from last year. I think this year the conference is really wide open, so I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

The Ghosts were 5-4 in the regular season a year ago and tied for fourth in the Fox Valley Association with a 4-3 record. They were given a No. 6 seed in the Division 2 playoffs and rattled off road wins over Milwaukee King, Slinger and Homestead to reach the semifinals before losing at West De Pere, 26-7, to finish the season with an 8-5 record.

Finnley Doriot (5) returns for his third season as a starting quarterback for Kaukauna.

It was their deepest playoff run since losing to Monroe 38-0 in the Division 2 state championship game in 1992.

“It’s kind of been like we’re forgetting about last year,” said senior lineman Karson Ernst, who earned second-team all-FVA honors last season. “This year’s a new year. We haven’t proven anything yet. We haven’t even played a game yet, so we’ve just got to focus on getting better every day and making sure our young guys and our older guys know what they’re doing, know their assignments, know their keys, all that good stuff.”

A lot of the good stuff for the Ghosts, at least early in the season, is likely to come from the offense.

Senior quarterback Finnley Doriot returns for his final year after having played 23 games over the last two seasons. He’s thrown 31 touchdown passes and nine interceptions combined the last two seasons and earned honorable-mention all-FVA last year when he passed for 2,054 yards with 19 TDs and five interceptions.

Binsfeld said Doriot’s experience in the offensive scheme has made “quite a difference” from last year.

“This is Finnley’s second year in the same offense, same terminology, and all that kind of stuff. He’s a lot more comfortable and so that’s been really fun at practice,” Binsfeld said. “It’s been a great look for our defense and for our offense it’s been exciting. It’s nice. Everything starts up front, so if we can work to control the line of scrimmage a lot of good things happen from there, both on the ground and opening up the passing game and the whole field. We’re pretty excited about the offensive line and Finnley coming back.”

RELATED: With the Wisconsin high school football regular season a week away, here are 28 players to watch in the Appleton area

RELATED: Defending Division 1 champion Kimberly among the top storylines as high school football season gets underway

Mitch Verstegen, who earned unanimous first-team all-FVA last season at tackle and has verbally committed to play in college at Indiana, is ranked the 13th best senior overall and the fifth-best senior offensive lineman in the state by wissports.net. He said the offensive line is looking forward to protecting Doriot and opening holes for the ground game.

“I’m just as confident in him as he is in me and I’m excited to see him ball this year,” Verstegen said. “We’ve got three three-year starters on the O-line. Dudes that have been working their (butt) off all season. We’ve been working hard and I’m excited to put some people in the dirt.”

One position up in the air on offense is running back, where Noah Hofmann ran for 2,202 yards and 25 touchdowns last season as a senior and was the FVA offensive player of the year. Binsfeld isn’t ready to name a starter and said replacing Hofmann’s carries might fall on several players.

“I’ll say we’ve got four or five guys I feel really good about that have a chance that can do some things,” he said. “Maybe none of them can do everything that he did, but there’s some kids that have some different skill sets that we think we can use and are pretty excited about.”

While the offense is mostly established, Binsfeld said the Ghosts are “feeling our way” on defense. He’s been impressed with some new players in the secondary and noted the Ghosts are still identifying key players in the front seven.

If everything comes together for the Ghosts like it did last season, when they went 7-3 in their final 10 games, another deep playoff run is possible.

“I definitely think the attitude’s there to make it down to state and I think we can definitely do it,” Verstegen said. “We have a lot of talented kids out here and everyone’s working hard. Offense is pushing defense, defense is pushing offense, and we’re clicking right now. We’re looking really good on the field and I’m excited.”

Kaukauna opens the season Aug. 17 at home against Ashwaubenon then plays at West De Pere on Aug. 25 for a rematch of last year's state semifinal game.

CONTINUE YOUR SUPPORT: Thanks to our subscribers for making this coverage possible. Be sure to download our app on the App Store or Google Play. Follow us on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Newsletters

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Kaukauna High School football team eyes another deep playoff run