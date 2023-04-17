'I put Lamar Jackson on this team ... I'm relevant': How Hurts deal could affect Colts QB search

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed on a long-term extension Monday. Could that affect the Indianapolis Colts' QB plans?

Michael Lombardi, an NFL front-office analyst and former player personnel executive with four teams, joined Pat McAfee's show and had a suggestion for Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

"If I were the GM of the Colts, I would ask Mr. (team owner Jim) Irsay if I could borrow one of his planes, and I would fly down to see Lamar Jackson," Lombardi said. "I would show Lamar Jackson this Jalen Hurts contract and say, 'Lamar, (the Hurts deal) is not guaranteed.'

"I put Lamar Jackson on this team, all of a sudden I'm relevant."

From the desk of the owner: Jim Irsay tweets about No. 4 pick; mock drafts interpret

Hurts' deal is a five-year extension for $255 million, with $179 million guaranteed. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens haven't agreed on a long-term deal, and the team placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson that would pay him $34.2 million next season. Jackson is seeking a trade and a fully guaranteed contract.

Lombardi said that if the Colts stick with the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is available, that's his pick. But he believes the Colts must at least take a swing for Jackson.

"Why wouldn't I try to get the best quarterback? Why would I take a risk with Stroud, or a risk with (Will) Levis, when I can go get Lamar Jackson … or at least try to get Lamar Jackson?"

"If CJ Stroud is available at four the Colts have to take him..



If I'm Chris Ballard I'm getting on an airplane and making an offer to Lamar Jackson tho" @mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vpkh56kaVI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Jalen Hurts deal may affect Lamar Jackson situation