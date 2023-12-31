Put down those Tarot cards - here’s the biggest dating trends in 2024

Hearst Owned

Guys, we made it. 2024 is here and while we are all still recovering from 2020, we are also ready for that sweet, sweet fresh start. Because, let’s be real, in many ways 2023 was still really about easing into post-pandemic dating; we all had app-burnout from swiping too much in lockdown, and a bunch of us apparently forgot all about dating-etiquette; with trends like zombieing, breadcrumbing, and slow-fades dominating our FYPs. Ew.

If getting back in the saddle is one of your New Year’s Resolutions, we can help… The dating landscape changed a *lot* last year and according to our editors and the experts, there’s a lot more in store for 2024. We might not have jetpacks in the future, but we do have new apps, new ways to meet, and new rules.

Speaking of TikTok, we’re here to save you from falling down pointless trend rabbit holes and getting sucked in by toxic positivity and those ‘this message is for you’ Tarot reader posts. Ignore the hype, here’s what dating is *actually* going to look like in 2024, based on the data (and our own expertise, obvs).

Meet-cutes are in

Stop us if you’ve heard this one, but people are bored of dating apps. If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen video after video of people talking about deleting the apps and looking to meet people offline.

The only issue? Er, how do you do that?! Well, dating events are the answer. Last year, Eventbrite found that 25% more singles attended dating events. The event platform also saw three times as many speed dating events listed in London – which we then put to the test, by getting inside the speed dating revolution, attending the UK’s biggest Muslim speed dating event, and seeing if speed-friending could help beat the loneliness epidemic. Matchmaking also had a moment as people looked to outsource finding their perfect match, or at least someone to spend cuffing season with.

As a result of our dissatisfaction with app dating, a host of new types of dating events have popped up. From singles mixers like Bored of Dating Apps, which hosts parties for singletons sick of swiping, to shibari speed-dating, where you get to practice tying up – or being tied up – with a date.

Still, it can be hard to meet people in the wild, and if you do, summoning the rizz can also be a challenge. Ruby Rare, a sex-positive educator whose work focuses on getting people talking more confidently and openly about sex and pleasure, gave us some expert advice on how to meet people: “Ask open-ended questions to keep the conversation flowing and interesting,” says Rare. Rare also suggests taking notice of whether you’re doing all the heavy lifting to keep the conversation going, as that can be a sign that the other person isn’t really feeling it.

Rare also suggests “reframing your idea of flirting.” Their advice: “I see people putting immense pressure on themselves to perform sexiness on dates, and if that’s not your style it can feel disingenuous. Flirting is about being engaged, friendly, cheeky, and you, the aim isn’t to morph into a completely different version of yourself.”

Types are out

If it’s good enough for Taylor Swift, it’s good enough for us. This year, the pop sensation (and Time’s Person of the Year) parted ways with her usual type by dating NFL tight end – hey, that’s his actual title – Travis Kelce. And Swift isn’t the only one breaking old habits, 2023 saw the rise of open-cast dating, with Bumble finding that one third of people are more open to dating beyond their typical type. As we look for love beyond algorithmically generated suggestions, more of us will be looking to open up our options.

If you’re looking to follow in Taylor’s footsteps, psychosexual and relationship therapist, Genevieve Collister Brown suggests, “reflecting on the origins of our types and questioning if they truly facilitate connections or have become restrictive obsessions.”

“While types, particularly those rooted in physical attributes, may offer a convenient filter, there's a risk of reducing people to superficial categories,” they tell Cosmopolitan UK. “Preferences themselves aren't inherently problematic; it's the shift towards obsessive qualities that can impede genuine connections. Overemphasising types may lead to objectification, hindering a deep understanding of those we're drawn to. Striking a balance between physical attraction and personal connection is vital.”

So, before you put all your faith in matching love languages or someone’s birth chart, try giving them the benefit of the doubt this year, you might just find you hit it off.

The future is fluid

Not only are we finally shaking off the habit of swiping the same type of person over and over again (no, loving a Sunday roast is not a personality trait), many of us are also breaking up with our relationship styles. 2023 saw more buzz about ethical non-monogamy, polyamory, and other “non-traditional” relationship approaches. Leanne Yau, a non-monogamy educator, believes a few factors are driving the rise in curiosity, including more awareness around different relationship styles and better understanding of gender, sexuality, and traditional relationship roles. “Once you break down [the idea] that a relationship doesn't have to be with one man or woman, then non-monogamy can very easily kind of come into the picture as something that is worth exploring and that those norms are worth challenging.”

For anyone looking to explore non-monogamy, Yau suggests doing “a lot of research”, to help you unlearn a life’s worth of messaging that commitment means ‘forsaking all others’. “The transition from monogamy to non-monogamy can be challenging for a lot of people because you're not just adding more people [to your relationship]. You are fundamentally reinventing what it means to be in a relationship,” Yau says, adding that you also give yourself space to “recognise that that is a difficult thing and is not a shift in mindset that can happen overnight for most people.”

More conversations around non-monogamy have allowed people to make more conscious choices about what monogamy looks like for them – with Tinder finding that one in three women say they are no longer focused on adhering to traditional timelines and milestones.

As part of rewriting the rules, 2023 saw sexuality included on the census for the first time, confirming that Millennials and Gen Z are the queerest generations ever. Now, we’re not saying being queer is a trend (I once wrote an entire book about how it very much isn’t), but more acceptance and awareness has allowed people to explore their sexuality, gender, and what this means for their dating life – and we don’t see that slowing down anytime soon.

“If you’re someone who’s curious to date in a different way, whether that’s dating folks whose gender differs from who you’d usually go for, or maybe dating in a more non-monogamous way, explore it! The clearest way to find out if this is for you is by dipping your toe in and seeing how it feels,” says Rare.

“As you explore, remember there’s no rush in defining who you are or how you want to date. It can be useful to have a trusted friend you can talk to but go at your own pace and remember as long as you and the people you’re dating are communicating clearly, there’s no wrong way to try this,” they add.

Protecting our energy

In order to break the rules, we first need to know what our own limits are and how to protect our boundaries. Stepping outside our comfort zone can be scary, so protecting your energy and understanding what you’re comfortable with is an important step.

We saw a slightly more toxic version of this in 2023, when our sleuthing was exposed, and we all finally had a conversation about whether our screenshotting habits and are-we-dating-the-same-guy Facebook groups were doing more harm than good.

This year is all about looking after ourselves, our time, and our energy in a way that respects our dates zen too. With the rise of date stacking earlier this year, it looks like next year will continue to see interest in dating as a part of our lives - but it’s far from the only thing we’ve got going on. In fact, Tinder found that 51% of surveyed young singles said they were open to new ways of fitting dating around their daily schedules - no time wasting in 2024 puh-lease.

So, there you have it, from alternative relationships in the mainstream to real-life matching and doing away with rigid types and rules, 2024 will be the year we put love first and care less about the expectations of others. It’s also set to be a year of protecting our energy and setting healthy boundaries and long may that continue.

