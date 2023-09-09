'We put a complete game together': Highlands, Benke dominate Ryle 52-20

With his versatility, Highlands senior quarterback Brody Benke can be an absolute nightmare for defenses. Benke’s capable of showcasing his powerful arm, capable downhill running ability, and catching ability out wide – and checked off all of the boxes on Friday night en route to a rare feat.

Benke scored a touchdown rushing, receiving and passing along with 245 passing yards to lead the Bluebirds to a 52-20 throttling of the Ryle Raiders at Highlands High School.

The Bluebird senior quarterback’s impressive night helped guide back the Bluebirds from an early 7-0 deficit, one Benke and Highlands quickly erased amid 35 unanswered points to conclude the first half.

“Finally, in my third season, it really feels like we put a complete game together,” Highlands head football coach Bob Sphire said. “I wasn’t pleased with the offense or defense on the opening drive, but at the same time, they’re a good football team who makes plays. Nobody came off the field panicking or upset, it was just go look at it on film and get ready for the next series. I thought after that we played a complete game.”

More: Former CovCath coach John Rodenberg makes it 200 wins as Indian Hill beats Mariemont

Three keys to the Highlands' victory:

Overwhelming would probably be the best word to describe Highlands’ passing attack, as the Raiders just couldn’t muster up any response. Whether it was Benke under center or sophomore Mario Litmer in relief, the Bluebirds had their way passing.

Litmer began taking snaps in the second quarter (and inherited the reins for much of the remaining contest) and had an absolutely terrific night himself, ending 18-of-24 passing for 198 passing yards and five touchdowns. And from the look of it, it’s very likely the Bluebirds will continue to deploy this two-quarterback approach – lopsided score or not.

Highlands quarterback Brody Benke passes the ball to running back Cameron Giesler during the game with Ryle Friday in Fort Thomas.

“Brody brings a skillset at receiver that’s dynamic as well and as a high school coach, your job is to get the best 11 on the field,” Sphire said. “(Ma)Rio Litmer is a big-time quarterback. I think it’s a great scenario for him where it’s not on his shoulders right now, but it good be at any moment and he’d be ready for that. . . (Mario Litmer) is really dynamic. He’s a special quarterback.”

2. Perhaps the most significant storyline for the Bluebirds, their defense rose to the occasion against a more than formidable Raider defense.

Set aside the first drive which Ryle senior quarterback Logan Verax led the Raiders to a 42-yard touchdown, the Bluebird defense held a Raider offense, which showed flashes of electricity, to just 84 yards of offense – and most importantly, held to a season-low in points allowed.

Ryle Raiders quarterback Nathan Verax (10) runs with the ball during the high school football game between the Ryle Raiders and Highland Bluebirds on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, Ky. Highlands won 52-20.

“They’re a good football team – but hardly didn’t get a sniff after that since the punt that hit our guy in the leg and gave them momentum and short field,” Sphire spoke of his team’s defensive performance. “Mike (Engler) was on my staff for 15 years and he’s always been a great offensive mind. I’m really pleased (defensively).”

3. Highlands flashed a sense of urgency following Ryle’s touchdown that was a sight to behold. As Sphire noted, it was certainly the Bluebirds’ most complete performance of the season. Sustaining 38 unanswered points against a team of Ryle’s quality – incredibly impressive to say the least.

Standout players

Brody Benke, Highlands: Benke led a dual-headed quarterback Highlands unit and earned the lion’s share of the snaps to begin the contest. His 178 total yards of offense in the first half led the Bluebirds’ offensive surge.

Mario Litmer, Highlands: Though just a sophomore, Litmer earned every bit of his coach’s postgame praise in the rout. Throwing five touchdowns to just one interception opened the door for Litmer’s emergence as a legitimate threat to the dynamic Highlands offense.

Highlands quarterback Rio Litmer (6) runs with the ball during the high school football game against Ryle Friday.

Nathan Verax, Ryle: With his older brother, Ryle’s senior signal caller sidelined with an apparent shoulder injury sustained in the second quarter, Verax flashed some of the same playmaking ability as his brother.

Verax threw for 87 yards and accounted for two touchdowns in the second half. Though just a sophomore, he flashed some ability in the event that the elder Verax is forced to miss time.

Play of the game:

Fresh off Highlands seizing a 14-7 lead, Ryle coach, Mike Engler, knew his team was in desperate need of a response to keep the Raiders within striking distance – making for a tough fourth-down decision in Raider territory.

Engler rolled the dice on a fourth-and-two and the Raiders were unable to convert as the Bluebird tacklers swarmed Raider sophomore tailback Jacob Savage to force the turnover on downs.

Highlands Bluebirds linebacker Dalton Roller (34) attempts to tackle Ryle Raiders running back JR Hayes (3) during the high school football game between the Ryle Raiders and Highland Bluebirds on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, Ky.

What’s next for the Bluebirds and the Raiders?

Highlands (3-1) hopes to continue to build upon this kind of performance with a challenging, but potentially sneaky foe – the Raceland Rams. Raceland (2-1) came to Fort Thomas last year and pushed the Bluebirds to a 24-14 Highlands victory. Though just in Class A, the Rams will be ready to host the Bluebirds this time.

Ryle (2-2) will look to lick its wounds at home against a challenging Louisville Christian Academy (3-1) team.

Both games are slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

Highlands 52, Ryle 20

H – 6 29 3 14 – 52

R – 7 0 6 7 – 20

R: L. Verax 42-yard pass to Lee (Line kick)

H: Benke 1-yard rush (conversion failed)

H: Benke 15-yard pass to Schneider (Schneider conversion)

H: Surrey 5-yard rush (Haggard kick)

H: Litmer 17-yard pass to Benke (Schneider conversion)

H: Litmer 8-yard pass to Surrey (conversion failed)

H: Haggard 43-yard field goal

R: N. Verax 18-yard pass to Lorms (conversion failed)

H: Litmer 28-yard pass to Giesler (Nickelman kick)

H: Litmer 8-yard pass to Hass (Nickelman kick)

R: N. Verax 28-yard rush (Line kick)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kentucky high school football: Highlands dominates Ryle 52-20