Puskas Award 2020 nominees: Full shortlist of best goals scored

Tottenham striker Heung-min Son (Getty Images)

The Best Fifa Football Awards are back for 2020 where the best goal scored of the year will be crowned.

Football's world governing body will be handing out seven prizes to reward the very best the men's and women's game had to offer this year. Barcelona star Lionel Messi will be hoping to defend his crown while Megan Rapinoe will want to defend her women’s prize.

The best goal of the year will rewarded with the famous Fifa Puskas Award, named after the Hungarian great. Daniel Zsóri’s stunner won the 2019 award with eleven great strikes nominated to claim the top prize in 2020.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is tipped to win the men’s award after helping the German giants win the Champions League back in August although four Liverpool players are shortlisted alongside him after winning their first English league title in 30 years in June.

Here's everything you need to know about this year’s awards:

When is the ceremony?

The 2020 Best Fifa Football Awards are on Thursday 17 December.

How can I watch it?

The whole ceremony will be streamed live on the Fifa website while you can follow the whole thing with The Independent’s live blog too.

Who won last year?

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi won the men’s award last year beating Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk into second place and old rival Cristiano Ronaldo in third.

Megan Rapinoe won the women’s award ahead of US Women’s National Team teammate Alex Morgan in second and England’s Lucy Bronze in third.

Which goals are nominated for the Fifa Puskas Award?

These are the eleven goals on the shortlist:

Shirley Cruz (Costa Rica) – Costa Rica v. Panama [Concacaf Women’s Olympic qualifying] (28 January 2020)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Uruguay) – Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão - Brazil] (25 August 2019)

Jordan Flores (England) – Shamrock Rovers FC v. Dundalk FC [League of Ireland] (28 February 2020)

André-Pierre Gignac (France) – UANL Tigres v. Pumas UNAM [Liga MX - Mexico] (1 March 2020)

Sophie Ingle (Wales) – Arsenal WFC v. Chelsea FC Women [FA Women’s Super League - England] (19 January 2020)

Zlatko JunuzoviÄ‡ (Austria) – SK Rapid Wien v. FC Red Bull Salzburg [Bundesliga - Austria] (24 June 2020)

Hlompho Kekana (South Africa) – Mamelodi Sundowns FC v. Cape Town City FC [South African Premier Soccer League] (20 August 2019)

Son Heung-min (South Korea) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League - England] (7 December 2019)

Leonel Quiñónez (Ecuador) – Universidad Católica v. CSD Macará [Serie A - Ecuador] (19 August 2019)

Luis Suárez (Uruguay) – FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca [LaLiga - Spain] (7 December 2019)

Caroline Weir (Scotland) – Manchester City WFC v. Manchester United WFC [FA Women’s Super League - England] (7 September 2019)

Who are the other nominees this year?

The Best Fifa Women’s Player

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

Delphine Cascarino (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Saki Kumagai (Japan / Olympique Lyonnais)

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany / Olympique Lyonnais)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Megan Rapinoe won the 2019 women’s prizeAFP via Getty Images

The Best Fifa Men’s Player

Thiago Alcântara (Spain / FC Bayern München / Liverpool FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Sergio Ramos (Spain / Real Madrid CF)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC )

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool FC)

The Best Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / VfL Wolfsburg / Atlético de Madrid Femenino)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

Ellie Roebuck (England / Manchester City WFC)

The Best Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany / FC Barcelona)

Jurgen Klopp won the top prize for a coach in the men’s game in 2019AFP via Getty Images

The Best Fifa Women’s Coach

Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Italy / Juventus Women)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Stephan Lerch (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (Norway / LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

The Best Fifa Men’s Coach

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jürgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

Julen Lopetegui (Spain / Sevilla FC)

Zinedine Zidane (France / Real Madrid CF)