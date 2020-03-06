Push for the Playoffs: Western Conference Wild Card picture still not clear

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2019-20 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

If you’re one of the top three teams in either Western Conference division, you have a little bit of breathing room between yourself and those chasing you down. But if you’re in the Wild Card race, you have no such luxury.

The battle for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference are going to go down to the wire. Heading into tonight’s action, the Minnesota Wild (75 points) and Vancouver Canucks (74 points) are the final two playoff teams. But when they look in the rear-view mirror, they notice that three other teams are breathing down their neck.

The Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes all have 74 points. In Nashville’s case, they have the same amount of regulation wins as Vancouver, but they have one fewer regulation/overtime win. For Winnipeg, they have one more regulation win than the Canucks, but they’ve played two more games. And for Arizona, they have the same number of regulation wins as Vancouver, but they have three fewer regulation/overtime victories.

There really isn’t much separating these five teams. The reality is, three of them will be watching the postseason from home.

The Wild are playing well. They’ve made a late charge up the standings and they’ve won seven of their last 10 contests. The rest of those teams are going through some ups and downs right now.

Vancouver, Nashville, Winnipeg and Arizona all four or five wins over their last 10 contests. That’s relatively mediocre considering their playoff dreams are still alive.

Who will come out on top? We’ll find out in one month!

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Bruins vs. Islanders

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Flyers vs. Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Blues vs. Canucks

Golden Knights vs. Wild

Avalanche vs. Stars

Oilers vs. Flames

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Blues vs. Devils, 7 p.m. ET

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET

Golden Knights vs. Jets, 8 p.m. ET

Coyotes vs. Flames, 9 p.m. ET

Avalanche vs. Canucks, 10 p.m. ET

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Bruins – 100 percent

Lightning – 100

Capitals – 99.9

Flyers – 99.8

Penguins – 98.7

Maple Leafs – 85.9

Islanders – 67.8

Hurricanes 57.5

Blue Jackets – 36.7

Rangers – 33.7

Panthers – 23.9

Canadiens – 1.1

Sabres – 0

Senators – 0

Devils – 0

Red Wings – OUT

WESTERN CONFERENCE



PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Blues – 100 percent

Avalanche – 100

Stars – 99.3

Golden Knights – 96.6

Oilers – 94.4

Flames – 69.2

Canucks – 65.9

Wild – 58.2

Coyotes – 50.1

Predators – 34.8

Jets – 28.9

Blackhawks 12.6

Ducks – 0

Sharks – 0

Kings – 0

THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Red Wings – 18.5 percent

Kings – 13.5 percent

Senators – 11. 5 percent

Ducks – 9.5 percent

Senators – 8.5 percent*

Devils – 7.5 percent

Sabres – 6.5 percent

Canadiens – 6 percent

Blackhawks – 5 percent

Devils – 3.5 percent**

Jets – 3 percent

Predators – 2.5 percent

Panthers – 2 percent

Rangers – 1.5 percent

Hurricanes – 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)

(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

ART ROSS RACE

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 110 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 95 points

David Pastrnak, Bruins – 93 points

Artemi Panarin, Rangers – 93 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 88 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

David Pastrnak, Bruins – 47 goals

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 47 goals

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 46 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 43 goals

Mika Zibanejad, Rangers – 38 goals

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

