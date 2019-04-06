Push for the Playoffs: Saturday’s are for deciding the playoff matchups

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

We’ve made it to the final day of the regular season.

All 16 teams chasing Lord Stanley’s mug are set, but who will face who is yet to be determined for 12 of those clubs. We know the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs will lock horns, as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks. The rest, however, is up in the air.

Perhaps the most interesting race of the day will come in the Central Division.

There, the Nashville Predators hold a narrow one-point lead on the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues. Winnipeg has held the top spot for most of the year, but a few late-season duds have allowed both the Predators and surging Blues a chance at the division crown.

The Predators will see another division-winning banner raised to the roof of Bridgestone Arena with a win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. That’s the easy math. A loss, even if it comes in overtime or a shootout where they’d pick up a point, adds a lot of uncertainty.

The Blues face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon. A win, at least temporarily, will move them to the summit. Likewise, a point would move them ahead of the Jets for the time being.

If Nashville is to lose earlier in the night in regulation, then the division will be Winnipeg’s providing the Jets can secure a point. If Nashville picks up a loser point, then the Jets would have to take maximum points to secure their first divisional crown

Basically, any combination of a Jets win and a loss by Nashville will earn them first place. St. Louis, meanwhile, will have to take care of their own business and then cross their fingers.

It’s a wild race few imagined would be the case at the midway point of the season. But here we are, and it’s coming right down to the wire.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Canucks at Blues (4 p.m. ET)

Blue Jackets at Senators (7 p.m. ET)

Hurricanes at Flyers (7 p.m. ET)

Rangers at Penguins (7 p.m. ET)

Islanders at Capitals (7 p.m. ET)

Wild at Stars (8 p.m. ET)

Blackhawks at Predators (8 p.m. ET)

Jets at Coyotes (10 p.m. ET)

Avalanche at Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET)

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning — Clinched

Bruins — Clinched

Capitals — Clinched

Islanders — Clinched

Maple Leafs — Clinched

Penguins — Clinched

Hurricanes — Clinched

Blue Jackets — Clinched

Canadiens — Eliminated

Flyers — Eliminated

Panthers — Eliminated

Sabres — Eliminated

Rangers — Eliminated

Devils — Eliminated

Red Wings — Eliminated

Senators — Eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Flames — Clinched

Jets — Clinched

Sharks — Clinched

Predators — Clinched

Blues — Clinched

Golden Knights — Clinched

Stars — Clinched

Avalanche — Clinched

Coyotes — Eliminated

Wild — Eliminated

Blackhawks — Eliminated

Oilers — Eliminated

Canucks — Eliminated

Ducks — Eliminated

Kings — Eliminated

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators — 18.5 percent*

Kings — 13.5 percent

Devils — 11.5 percent

Sabres — 9.5 percent

Red Wings — 8.5 percent

Rangers — 7.5 percent

Oilers — 6.5 percent

Ducks– 6 percent

Canucks — 5 percent

Flyers — 3.5 percent

Wild — 3 percent

Blackhawks — 2.5 percent

Panthers — 2 percent

Coyotes — 1.5 percent

Canadiens — 1 percent

(*COL owns OTT’s 2019 first-round pick)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning — 126 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 116 points

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 109 points

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 104 points

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins — 100 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 51 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 49 goals

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs — 47 goals

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks — 44 goals

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning — 44 goals

