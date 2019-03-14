Push for the Playoffs: Lightning continue chasing ’95-96 Red Wings

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

As the the Tampa Bay Lightning hold a 16-point lead on the San Jose Sharks with 12 games remaining, the Presidents’ Trophy is just about locked up. An historic regular season could be added to should they win a majority of the rest of their schedule.

After the Presidents’ Trophy, next in the Lightning’s sights is the 62-win feat achieved by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. It’s fitting that Tampa is in Detroit tonight, looking to win their 54th game of the season, which would tie a franchise record. There is also the monstrous challenge of earning 23 of 24 points to close out the season to set an NHL record for most points in a season (132), which is currently held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

But the challenge of winning 10 of their final 12 games to top that Red Wings team will also serve as a test. Thursday’s game in Detroit is only one of two games remaining for the Lightning that come against teams out of the Stanley Cup playoff picture (They play Ottawa on April 1).

“I think if we get to 59, maybe we’ll start talking about it,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper via the Tampa Bay Times. “But we’re not talking about it right now.”

Since Tampa is firmly in the top spot in the Atlantic Division and will have home ice throughout the playoffs, at what point does Cooper begin resting players like goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who’s started 44 games, and not worry about history? Presidents’ Trophy winning teams already don’t have the greatest of luck in the postseason. Of the 32 times its been awarded, only eight teams have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. Only 11 have even been able to reached the Cup Final. There’s the target on your back aspect and the pressure that comes with being the NHL’s best regular season team.

What the Lightning have done this season — especially as a contender for the last few years — has made it Stanley Cup or bust in 2019. Two Eastern Conference Final disappointments to the eventual Cup champion in the last three seasons hasn’t sat well with them. The only history that should be on their minds is adding a second championship come June.

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Islanders vs. Penguins

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Sharks vs. Coyotes

Jets vs. Stars

Flames vs. Golden Knights

Predators vs. Blues

TODAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

The Sharks can clinch a playoff berth in one of two ways:

• If they beat the Panthers and the Wild lose in regulation to the Stars.

• If they beat Florida and the Wild get one point against Dallas and the Coyotes lose in regulation against the Ducks in regulation.

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Penguins at Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Canadiens at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET

Capitals at Flyers, 7 p.m. ET

Blues at Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET

Lightning at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET

Stars at Wild, 8 p.m. ET

Bruins at Jets, 8 p.m. ET

Ducks at Coyotes, 10 p.m. ET

Predators at Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET

Panthers at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE





PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Lightning – In

Bruins – 100 percent

Maple Leafs – 99.7 percent

Capitals – 98.8 percent

Islanders – 98.5 percent

Penguins – 95 percent

Hurricanes – 89.7 percent

Blue Jackets – 59.6 percent

Canadiens – 49.9 percent

Flyers – 8.1 percent

Panthers – 0.6 percent

Sabres – 0.1 percent

Rangers – 0 percent

Devils – Out

Red Wings – Out

Senators – Out

WESTERN CONFERENCE





PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Sharks – 100 percent

Flames – 100 percent

Jets – 99.8 percent

Predators – 99.1 percent

Blues – 97.7 percent

Golden Knights – 97.6 percent

Stars – 87.7 percent

Coyotes 50.4 percent

Wild – 37.9 percent

Avalanche – 19.7 percent

Blackhawks – 7.4 percent

Oilers – 1.9 percent

Canucks – 0.8 percent

Ducks – 0 percent

Kings – 0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators – 18.5 percent*

Red Wings – 13.5 percent

Kings – 11.5 percent

Devils – 9.5 percent

Ducks – 8.5 percent

Canucks – 7.5 percent

Rangers – 6.5 percent

Oilers – 6 percent

Sabres – 5 percent

Blackhawks – 3.5 percent

Avalanche – 3 percent

Panthers – 2.5 percent

Wild – 2 percent

Flyers – 1.5 percent

Canadiens – 1 percent

(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Lightning – 111 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 100 points

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 99 points

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 90 points

Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 90 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 46 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 42 goals

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 41 goals

John Tavares, Maple Leafs – 39 goals

Cam Atkinson, Blue Jackets – 38 goals

Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks – 38 goals

