Push for the Playoffs: Flames fight to stay alive vs. shockingly hot Senators

Technically, the Calgary Flames are still in the race for a spot in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It sure feels like a matter of time, but at least the Flames get to beat up on the sad little Senators, right?

Well, about that …

If you were to put together a list of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, you’d need to put the Senators on it.

It’s not just that the Senators are on a three-game winning streak. After beating the Jets 4-2 on Saturday, the Senators are a stunning 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Considering how thin the margin of error is for the Flames, you’d think they would be the ones on a hot streak. (Just think of the puns.) Instead, they’re 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

As of Sunday, NHL teams have claimed 15 of the 16 spots in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For many, it’s now about seeding, and also maybe about weighing “staying sharp” versus getting rest. Connor McDavid doesn’t even need to chase 100 points any longer.

Realistically, both the Flames and the Senators should be eyeing the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery odds more than anything else. But if the Flames want to extend their slim chances, they need to beat a Senators team that’s far from tanking.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (matchups by total points)

EAST DIVISION

1. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. 4. New York Islanders

2. Washington Capitals vs. 3. Boston Bruins

CENTRAL DIVISION

1. Carolina Hurricanes vs. 4. Nashville Predators — series official

2. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. 3. Florida Panthers — series official, seeding to be determined

NORTH DIVISION

1. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. 4. Montreal Canadiens

2. Edmonton Oilers vs. 3. Winnipeg Jets

WEST DIVISION

1. Vegas Golden Knights vs. 4. St. Louis Blues

2. Colorado Avalanche vs. 3. Minnesota Wild

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Stars vs. Blackhawks, 7 p.m. ET

Senators vs. Flames, 8 p.m. ET

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Penguins – Clinched division title

Capitals – Clinched

Islanders – Clinched

Bruins – Clinched

Rangers – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – Clinched division title

Panthers – Clinched

Lightning – Clinched

Predators – Clinched

Stars – eliminated

Blackhawks – eliminated

Red Wings – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Maple Leafs – Clinched division title

Oilers – Clinched

Jets – Clinched

Canadiens – 98%

Flames – 2.1%

Canucks – 0%

Senators – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Golden Knights – Clinched

Avalanche – Clinched

Wild – Clinched

Blues – Clinched

Kings – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

Sharks – eliminated

Ducks – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via MoneyPuck)

Sabres – 18.5%

Ducks – 13.5%

Devils – 11%

Blue Jackets – 9.1%

Canucks – 8%

Red Wings – 8%

Sharks – 6.5%

Kings – 5.7%

Senators – 5.5%

Blackhawks – 3.4%

Flames – 3.1%

Coyotes – 3%

Flyers – 1.9%

Stars – 1.4%

Rangers – 1.2%

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE



Connor McDavid, Oilers – 100 points

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 79

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs – 67

Brad Marchand, Bruins – 67

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 65

ROCKET RICHARD RACE



Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 40 goals

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 32

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 30

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 30

Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks – 29

