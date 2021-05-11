Push for the Playoffs: Colorado controls destiny in the West

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marisa Ingemi
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2020-21 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Golden Knights had a, well, golden opportunity to clinch the West Division title and lock up the Presidents’ Trophy Monday night, but dropped their game with the Avalanche in the third period. Playing with just 15 skaters, Vegas blew its chance at controlling its own destiny.

Now, Colorado can clinch the West with two wins over the Kings or a win and a Vegas loss on Wednesday night.

[Your 2020-21 NHL on NBC TV schedule]

Tuesday’s action doesn’t have much of meaningful consequence in the push for the playoffs. The Bruins clinched the third seed on Monday night and tonight face their playoff opponent — the Capitals.

Winnipeg has a chance for movement. The Jets clinch the third playoff spot in the North with a single point against the Canucks on Tuesday. A loss in regulation, and the Canadiens still have a chance to catch them and force the Jets to face top-seeded Toronto in the First Round.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (matchups by total points)

EAST DIVISION
1. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. 4. New York Islanders — series official
2. Washington Capitals vs. 3. Boston Bruins — series official

CENTRAL DIVISION
1. Carolina Hurricanes vs. 4. Nashville Predators — series official
2. Florida Panthers vs. 3. Tampa Bay Lightning — series official

NORTH DIVISION
1. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. 4. Montreal Canadiens
2. Edmonton Oilers vs. 3. Winnipeg Jets

WEST DIVISION
1. Vegas Golden Knights vs. 4. St. Louis Blues
2. Colorado Avalanche vs. 3. Minnesota Wild

TODAY’S KEY NHL GAMES
Canucks vs Jets, 8 p.m. ET

TUESDAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

• Winnipeg will clinch the third seed in the North with a win or overtime or shootout loss to the Canucks.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Penguins – Clinched division title
Capitals – Clinched
Bruins – Clinched
Islanders – Clinched
Rangers – eliminated
Flyers – eliminated
Devils – eliminated
Sabres – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – Clinched division title
Panthers – Clinched
Lightning – Clinched
Predators – Clinched
Stars – eliminated
Blackhawks – eliminated
Red Wings – eliminated
Blue Jackets – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Maple Leafs – Clinched division title
Oilers – Clinched
Jets – Clinched
Canadiens – Clinched
Flames – eliminated
Canucks – eliminated
Senators – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Golden Knights – Clinched
Avalanche – Clinched
Wild – Clinched
Blues – Clinched
Kings – eliminated
Coyotes – eliminated
Sharks – eliminated
Ducks – eliminated

draft lottery
Getty Images

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via MoneyPuck)

Sabres – 18.5%
Ducks – 13.5%
Devils – 11.4%
Blue Jackets – 9.3%
Red Wings – 8.3%
Canucks – 6.7%
Sharks – 6.6%
Senators – 6.2%
Kings – 5.8%
Coyotes – 3.4%
Flames- 3%
Blackhawks – 2.8%
Flyers – 2%
Stars – 1.5%
Rangers – 1%

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 102 points
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 81
Brad Marchand, Bruins – 69
Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs – 67
Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 66

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 40 goals
Connor McDavid, Oilers – 33
Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks – 32
Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 30
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 30

More NHL news

Taylor Hall, Bruins head into Capitals series peaking at the right time Jack Eichel speaks on ‘disconnect’ with Sabres over handling... NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes take top spot; Beware of Lightning

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.

Push for the Playoffs: Colorado controls destiny in the West originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • PHT Morning Skate: Presidents’ Trophy curse; top Stanley Cup contenders

    Tuesday's collection of links.

  • Stanley Cup Playoffs: How Zdeno Chara impacts Bruins-Capitals series

    Perhaps no player on another NHL team knows the Boston Bruins better than Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara.

  • Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 05/10/2021

  • Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

    Colorado coach Jared Bednar was blunt Monday night when asked how the Avalanche were able to pull out a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period and Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves to help Colorado preserve its chances to finish in first place in the West Division. Despite playing with a short roster for the ninth time this season, Vegas had almost double the scoring chances as Colorado— 40-22 — and outshot the Avalanche 37-21.

  • The Queen's Speech 2021: what time is it on and what to expect

    The Government will set out its legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session in the Queen's Speech on Tuesday, but the ceremony will be different to normal because of coronavirus restrictions. This is what will happen, and what to expect: What time is the Queen's speech? This year’s Queen’s Speech will take place on Tuesday, May 11, and is expected to be delivered between 11am and 12:30pm, with exact timings yet to be confirmed. The speech, delivered by Her Majesty, is drawn up in close consultation with the Government and outlines the laws ministers hope to pass in the coming year. The State Opening of Parliament is officially triggered after the Queen reads out her speech from a throne in the House of Lords. The speech normally lasts around 10 minutes. Will it be affected by Covid rules? This year’s Queen Speech will look a bit different due to Covid restrictions and a slimmed-down guest list. As per tradition, the speech and ceremony will take place in the House of Lords Chamber, but only 74 people will be allowed to watch from the main Lords chamber. An additional 34 MPs and peers will also be watching from the Royal Gallery. Traditionally Robert Buckland, in his role as Lord Chancellor, would hand the speech to the Queen for her to read out - instead, he will place it on a table. All those attending will be required to wear a mask and produce a negative Covid test in advance of the ceremony. There will be no horse-drawn carriages this year - the Queen will instead travel to and from Parliament in a Bentley state limousine. The traditional military presence and guard of honour will be absent from this year’s proceedings. What will be in the speech? Boris Johnson is expected to introduce long-awaited legislation to reform social care. It is unclear what details the reform will take, but the proposals are expected to be mentioned within the context of an NHS reform bill which will see a merging of local community services with the nationwide system. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill - which grants police in England and Wales greater powers to shut down protests - will be reintroduced after it was shelved following a string of ‘Kill The Bill’ protests in Bristol and other parts of the UK earlier this year. The speech is also likely to include a national security bill - legislation that will make it easier to crack down on foreign agents in the UK. Mr Johnson is expected to axe the Fixed Term Parliaments Act - first introduced under the Cameron-Clegg coalition government in 2011 - which would restore the PM’s power to call early general elections. New laws on Northern Ireland legacy issues are expected to be announced, which will ban the prosecution of Northern Ireland veterans and former IRA members alike. A new Sovereign Borders Bill designed to toughen up the asylum system is likely to be announced. Stricter measures to combat voter fraud including proof of identification are expected to be introduced in an Elections Integrity Bill . In a bid to raise animal welfare standards, animals “with a backbone” will have their right to happiness enshrined in law as part of the new Animal Sentience Bill. The Telegraph will be liveblogging the ceremony. Read more: Queen’s Speech: The new laws Boris Johnson wants to push through

  • NHL’s Canadian teams likely to keep COVID-19 protocols

    Canadian franchises won’t be enjoying the same freedoms as some of their U.S.-based counterparts anytime soon.

  • The Latest: NHL's Predators get OK for more fans in playoffs

    The Nashville Predators have reached an agreement that will allow for a crowd of 12,135 inside Bridgestone Arena for home games played during the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs. The Predators will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round, and all home games will see approximately 70% of Bridgestone Arena’s 17,159 seats filled. The NHL has allowed the capacity increase based on a calibration of outside air flow requirements used uniformly throughout the league to determine venue capacities for the playoffs.

  • Justin Faulk with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings

    Justin Faulk (St. Louis Blues) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 05/10/2021

  • The Buzzer: Canadiens clinch final playoff spot, Rinne earns shutout

    Montreal is the final team in the North playoffs after their overtime loss.

  • Capitals to play Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

    The Capitals and Bruins will meet in the first round of the playoffs making their regular-season finale on Tuesday a playoff preview.

  • Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars, 05/10/2021

  • Kansas City Chiefs cut tight end Sean Culkin, who wanted salary paid in Bitcoin

    The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday cut tight end Sean Culkin, who said last month he wanted his entire $920,000 base salary paid in Bitcoin.

  • Game Recap: Warriors 119, Jazz 116

    The Warriors defeated the Jazz, 119-116. Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with 36 points, four rebounds and six assists, including the go-ahead 3pt FG with 13.4 seconds remaining in regulation. Draymond Green added 12 points, six rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors in the victory, while Jordan Clarkson tallied a season-high 41 points for the Jazz in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 36-33 on the season, while the Jazz fall to 50-19.

  • Queen's Speech: 6 key laws Boris Johnson plans to introduce

    Here are six notable laws Johnson has promised to introduce.

  • Blue Jackets part ways with head coach John Tortorella after tumultuous season

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.

  • Patriots fifth-rounder Cameron McGrone could miss season due to 2020 torn ACL

    The Patriots signed free agent Harvey Langi on Monday to add to a fairly crowded linebacker room, but a 2020 injury to one of the team’s other offseason additions could keep him from vying for playing time. Fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone tore his ACL during Michigan’s November 21 win over Rutgers. The timing of the [more]

  • The Rush: Russell Westbrook makes NBA history, Tim Tebow is back and the Raiders know how to party

    Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record, Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback starts in Jacksonville and the Raiders really know how to throw a party.

  • Lightning's all-Black line makes NHL history after starting game versus Panthers

    Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott created a special and significant moment in hockey history on Monday.

  • Luka Doncic ejected vs. Cavs for groin shot at Collin Sexton

    You can't do that, Luka.

  • Everything you need to know about the NBA play-in tournament

    From the current seeds to all the potential tiebreakers, this is how the NBA play-in tournament works.