Push for the Playoffs: Avs look to gain ground in West race

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2018-19 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Out east, all eyes will be on the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET; NBCSN), but in the Western Conference, a Central Division matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars has quite of bit of playoff intrigue.

The Avs visit the Stars knowing a win could put them in a good spot. The Stars sit in the first wild-card spot on 73 points, following by the Minnesota Wild in the final playoff seed on 72 points and the Avalanche sitting on the periphery with 70 points.

Given that the Wild are in Tampa to face the nearly-unbeatable Lightning, a win for the Avs, who meet the streaking Stars — winners of their last three games — would be a huge boost to their playoff chances if Tampa can take care of business a few states over in Florida.

“For us, it’s not really pressure,” Avs forward Sven Andrighetto told the Avs’ website on Wednesday. “It’s a position we want to be in. We’re playing meaningful hockey, hockey that matters. Every single point, every game matters… to make the playoffs or not.”

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning vs. Canadiens

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Capitals vs. Penguins

Islanders vs. Hurricanes

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Flames vs. Wild

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Predators vs. Stars

Jets vs. Blues

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Panthers at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET

Blue Jackets at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN; live stream)

Islanders at Senators, 7:30 p.m. ET

Wild at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sabres at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Avalanche at Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET

Canucks at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET

Flames at Coyotes, 9 p.m. ET

Blues at Kings 10:30 p.m. ET

Canadiens at Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET

Here are today’s Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios:

The Lightning will clinch a playoff berth:

• If they defeat the Wild in any fashion AND any of the following occurs:

• The Canadiens lose in regulation at the Sharks

• The Blue Jackets lose in regulation at the Penguins (NBCSN; live stream)

• Both Montreal and Columbus lose in any fashion

OR

• If they get one point against Minnesota and both Montreal and Columbus lose in regulation.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES ( via Sports Club Stats)

Lightning – 100 percent

Bruins – 100 percent

Maple Leafs – 100 percent

Islanders – 98.6 percent

Capitals – 98 percent

Penguins – 90.6 percent

Hurricanes – 85.5 percent

Canadiens – 68.4 percent

Blue Jackets – 56 percent

Flyers – 2 percent

Sabres – 0.5 percent

Panthers – 0.5 percent

Rangers – 0 percent

Devils – 0 percent

Red Wings – 0 percent

Senators – 0 percent

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES ( via Sports Club Stats)

Flames – 100 percent

Sharks – 100 percent

Jets – 99.9 percent

Predators – 99.8 percent

Golden Knights – 98.4 percent

Blues – 97.2 percent

Stars 82.8 percent

Avalanche – 45.6 percent

Wild – 41.8 percent

Coyotes 28 percent

Oilers – 3.5 percent

Canucks – 2.1 percent

Blackhawks – 0.9 percent

Ducks – 0 percent

Kings – 0 percent

JACK OR KAAPO? THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Senators – 18.5 percent*

Red Wings – 13.5 percent

Kings – 11.5 percent

Devils – 9.5 percent

Ducks – 8.5 percent

Blackhawks – 7.5 percent

Canucks – 6.5 percent

Rangers – 6 percent

Oilers – 5 percent

Panthers – 3.5 percent

Sabres – 3 percent

Avalanche 2.5 percent

Coyotes – 2 percent

Flyers – 1.5 percent

Blue Jackets – 1 percent**

(*OTT’s 2019 first-round pick owned by COL)

(**CBJ’s 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick is owned by OTT. If top three, moves to 2020)

ART ROSS RACE

Nikita Kucherov, Lightning – 108 points

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 94 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 92 points

Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 86 points

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 85 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 84 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 46 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 41 goals

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 40 goals

John Tavares, Maple Leafs – 37 goals

Brayden Point, Lightning – 37 goals

Jeff Skinner, Sabres – 36 goals

