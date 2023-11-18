A push for more pickleball: With sport booming, enthusiasts want more courts in Lodi

Nov. 18—Lodi residents this week said the sport of pickleball is rapidly growing, and they are hoping the city will add more courts to its parks.

A handful of pickleball players asked the Lodi City Council on Wednesday to convert the last two of six tennis courts at Legion Park into pickleball courts to meet growing demand for the sport.

Six of the courts at the South Hutchins Street park were converted for pickleball games in 2019, Nancy Hennefer said.

"The 80 people that we had when the courts opened has grown at a ridiculous rate," she said. "We now have more than 1,000 members following us on our (Lodi Pickleball Club) Facebook page. We are not anti-tennis, not in the least, because we all come from a tennis background."

Hennefer said pickleball players and tennis players have come to an agreement that the former group would use Legion Park courts, and the latter group would use Kofu Park courts.

However, in recent months, Hennefer said the remaining two tennis courts at Legion Park are rarely used for their intended sport.

She said the six courts that have been converted for pickleball are typically packed throughout the day, and players waiting for a spot use the tennis courts for practice.

There are also times the two tennis courts have been used as soccer fields, she said.

Dennis Kaufman, former owner of the Twin Arbors Athletic Club, has been hosting a free pickleball clinic every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the park, and said the city could use six more courts from the amount of players that have started participating.

"(The clinic) started with four people who just asked if I could help improve their game because they saw my wife and I (practicing) every morning," he said. "In the last two years, I've seen more than 400 people go through the clinic. They love it. A lot of them go on to continue playing."

Kaufman said tennis clubs and gyms in the region have converted many of their tennis courts to pickleball, including the In-Shape in Stockton.

That club, located at 4555 Pershing Ave., removed several tennis courts to add 20 pickleball courts.

Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville converted 24 tennis courts to pickleball as well, he said.

"It's brought a community to Lodi, and people are out there playing at all ages," resident Patricia Carney said. "Families are coming out to play now. They're getting their kids to play with parents and grandparents. It's just fun to watch and see people have a good time."

While residents acknowledged the University of the Pacific recently opened its own pickleball complex, more courts were needed in Lodi.

Earlier this year, Pacific announced that it would become the first college campus in the country with a sports complex featuring eight pickleball courts and four padel courts.

The venue, located just north of the college's Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center, features lights and video cameras for live streaming.

Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis in which two or four players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits an infraction. Pickleball is played indoors and outdoors.

It was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game on Bainbridge Island in Washington, and can be played indoors or outdoors.

The primary difference between pickleball and tennis is the size of the court. A tennis court is 78 by 28 feet, while pickleball court is 44 by 20 feet.

Christina Jaromay, the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director, said plans are in the works to add more pickleball courts throughout Lodi.

"We have looked at converting the two remaining courts at Legion Park," she said. "We're looking at $40,000 to $60,000 to do that. We are planning on putting a pickleball court at Hale Park, and we're talking to a developer at one of our new parks to put two pickleball courts there."