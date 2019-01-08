Push for Matt LaFleur accelerated dramatically on Monday

The Packers took their time to look for their next head coach. And then, a day after interviewing Matt LaFleur, the process rocketed to a conclusion.

As one league source explained it, things happened very quickly on Monday afternoon, and it’s not entirely clear why. Some have suggested that the Packers feared losing LaFleur to another team. Per another league source, however, no other team formally requested permission from the Titans to interview LaFleur.

So what happened? Light surely will be shed on the process when CEO Mark Murphy meets the media. Whatever it was, it happened fast enough — and it was persuasive enough to get the Packers to decide not to wait for someone like Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels but to pounce on LaFleur now.

Whether it’s the connection to Sean McVay, the work with other successful quarterbacks over the years, or something else, the Packers saw it, and the Packers made their move.