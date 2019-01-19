A's push for Mariners great Edgar Martinez in Baseball Hall of Fame originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Edgar Martinez is on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for one final time this year, and the A's are pushing for their former AL West rival to rightfully be inducted.

Martinez spent his entire 18-year career playing for the Seattle Mariners. When it comes to Cooperstown, however, Oakland is putting the past away.

He hit .307 with 105 RBI in 177 games against us. Consummate professional in the division. — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) January 19, 2019

The A's saw plenty of Martinez over his career, and he saw plenty of success against them. In those 177 games, he also had a .953 OPS with 28 home runs and just 101 strikeouts to 127 walks.

What's wild is the A's weren't even close to the team Martinez had the most success against. Look away, Indians fans: Edgar hit .347 with 30 home runs and 104 RBI over 135 games against Cleveland.

Oh, and for good fun, he also hit .343 with a 1.165 OPS against the Giants in 14 games.

This is the 10th time Martinez has been on a Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. In 2018, the percentage of votes he received sky-rocketed from 58.6 to 70.4. To be elected, one must have at least 75 percent of votes.

If public ballots are any indications, Martinez could be getting the call he's waited his whole life for later this month. As of this publishing date, Martinez has received 91 percent of votes in the 188 known ballots (45.6 percent of total voters) that have been sent to Ryan Thibodaux.

Voters need to get on the same page as the A's. The wait has been long enough. It's time to give Martinez, a seven-time All-Star and .312 career hitter, his call to the Hall.