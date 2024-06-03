When push came to shove, Bucs’ Cody Mauch added bulk to battle back

TAMPA — Cody Mauch misses the farm.

His family owns 5,500 acres in southeast North Dakota. He grew up cleaning the barn, driving a tractor and helping out his parents. When the Bucs right guard got a chance to go back home in the winter to see his family, Mauch said he was tempted to get back on the tractor.

“I miss ... helping out on the farm, but not now. Some day, some day I’ll get back there,” he said recently during a voluntary workout at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Right now, Mauch knows his job is getting bigger and better as a lineman for his second season in the NFL.

Aside from hanging out with family, spending time watching his younger siblings play basketball, Mauch bulked up in the offseason.

“Wanting to get a little bit more strength, put on a little bit more weight,” he said. “It’s been good so far. I’ve been doing a lot better in the weight room. I’ve put on, I don’t know, 12 to 15 pounds. (It) has been a pretty good offseason, and just seeing if we can get that to correlate on the field as well.”

Mauch was drafted in the second round at 6-foot-6, 303 pounds in 2023. There were times last season when he was overpowered and moved by an opposing defensive lineman. Mauch, who started all 17 regular-season games (and two playoff ones) for the Bucs, allowed 57 total pressures and eight sacks.

Head coach Todd Bowles is happy to see the added muscle.

“Obviously the biggest thing for Cody is you look for more strength,” Bowles said. “Coming in out of college last year, he’s worked on that in the offseason, he looks bigger. He’s always been smart, he’s always been tough, and I think the game has slowed down for him quite a bit. We look for him to take the next step mentally.”

Mauch, 25, said he didn’t do anything “crazy” with his diet, but did a lot of work in the weight room with his offensive linemates. He followed the lead of Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, trying to get stronger and less movable.

“Took a little bit of time off, just let the body recover, I think you absolutely have to do that and then just came back here,” Mauch said of his winter after the Bucs lost in the second round of the playoffs. “... Trying to just keep up with what Tristan’s doing, you’re never going to do it, but it’s kind of a good goal to have.”

Early on in his first year, Mauch looked very much the rookie he was. Still, the Bucs saw improvements as the season wore on.

“I thought every single game got a little bit better,” Mauch said. “A lot more confident in every game, especially towards the end of the season there, right when we all started clicking as an offense and as a team in general.

“Even now, just these (organized team activities), the offseason, I think you can notice that, too, you feel a lot more comfortable, almost the game is slowing down a little bit, I’d say. Still, a lot of work to be done.”

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.