Push to bring the Chiefs to Kansas is heating up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The push to bring the Kansas City Chiefs to Kansas is heating up.

Kansas lawmakers are drafting legislation that hopes to lure the Chiefs from the Missouri side of Kansas City to the Kansas side.

There’s been a lot of buzz about a potential move ever since Jackson County, Missouri, voters rejected a sales tax in April that would have funded major renovations at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ lease at Arrowhead Stadium ends after the 2030 season.

Top Kansas lawmakers are proposing STAR bonds to fund a stadium built on the Kansas side of the city. They are explicitly meant for projects that have the potential to bring more people to an area. This wouldn’t include direct taxpayer money to fund. Instead, bondholders invest in a project, and then a sales tax from the area is used to repay those bondholders.

President Joe Biden puts on gifted Chiefs helmet at White House presentation

Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins says he and Senate President Ty Masterson sent a letter to the chiefs a week ago about the possibility of a move.

“They have responded, and we’ve actually talked with them. They are interested, but it’s really in its infancy stage and hopefully, if we can get this star bond legislation through,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins says he isn’t ruling out the chance that the star bond legislation could be brought up during the special session on tax cuts that is coming up in two weeks. He said, however, that passing tax legislation is the priority for that session.

Lawmakers could also take up the issue during the next session, which starts in January if it doesn’t get traction in the special session.

A non-profit is also working to garner support for the Chiefs’ move. Scoop and Score is asking people to sign a petition to show support to lawmakers. They also registered 20 lobbyists to represent the petition at the statehouse. One of the lobbyists is the former speaker of the house, Ron Ryckman junior.

KSN has reached out to the Chiefs for comment but has not heard back.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.