Purse breakdown for the $25 million Players Championship

Golf Channel Digital
This year's Players Championship purse is a record-setting $25 million. The champion will haul in $4.5 million, while even solo fifth place will earn over $1 million.

Here's a look at the purse breakdown for this week's event at TPC Sawgrass, with the top 65 and ties making the cut among the starting field of 144 players.

1st

$4,500,000

2nd

$2,725,000

3rd

$1,725,000

4th

$1,225,000

5th

$1,025,000

6th

$906,250

7th

$843,750

8th

$781,250

9th

$731,250

10th

$681,250

11th

$631,250

12th

$581,250

13th

$531,250

14th

$481,250

15th

$456,250

16th

$431,250

17th

$406,250

18th

$381,250

19th

$356,250

20th

$331,250

21st

$306,250

22nd

$281,250

23rd

$261,250

24th

$241,250

25th

$221,250

26th

$201,250

27th

$193,750

28th

$186,250

29th

$178,750

30th

$171,250

31st

$163,750

32nd

$156,250

33rd

$148,750

34th

$142,500

35th

$136,250

36th

$130,000

37th

$123,750

38th

$118,750

39th

$113,750

40th

$108,750

41st

$103,750

42nd

$98,750

43rd

$93,750

44th

$88,750

45th

$83,750

46th

$78,750

47th

$73,750

48th

$69,750

49th

$66,250

50th

$64,250

51st

$62,750

52nd

$61,250

53rd

$60,250

54th

$59,250

55th

$58,750

56th

$58,250

57th

$57,750

58th

$57,250

59th

$56,750

60th

$56,250

61st

$55,750

62nd

$55,250

63rd

$54,750

64th

$54,250

65th

$53,750

 

