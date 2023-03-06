Purse breakdown for the $25 million Players Championship
This year's Players Championship purse is a record-setting $25 million. The champion will haul in $4.5 million, while even solo fifth place will earn over $1 million.
Here's a look at the purse breakdown for this week's event at TPC Sawgrass, with the top 65 and ties making the cut among the starting field of 144 players.
1st
$4,500,000
2nd
$2,725,000
3rd
$1,725,000
4th
$1,225,000
5th
$1,025,000
6th
$906,250
7th
$843,750
8th
$781,250
9th
$731,250
10th
$681,250
11th
$631,250
12th
$581,250
13th
$531,250
14th
$481,250
15th
$456,250
16th
$431,250
17th
$406,250
18th
$381,250
19th
$356,250
20th
$331,250
21st
$306,250
22nd
$281,250
23rd
$261,250
24th
$241,250
25th
$221,250
26th
$201,250
27th
$193,750
28th
$186,250
29th
$178,750
30th
$171,250
31st
$163,750
32nd
$156,250
33rd
$148,750
34th
$142,500
35th
$136,250
36th
$130,000
37th
$123,750
38th
$118,750
39th
$113,750
40th
$108,750
41st
$103,750
42nd
$98,750
43rd
$93,750
44th
$88,750
45th
$83,750
46th
$78,750
47th
$73,750
48th
$69,750
49th
$66,250
50th
$64,250
51st
$62,750
52nd
$61,250
53rd
$60,250
54th
$59,250
55th
$58,750
56th
$58,250
57th
$57,750
58th
$57,250
59th
$56,750
60th
$56,250
61st
$55,750
62nd
$55,250
63rd
$54,750
64th
$54,250
65th
$53,750