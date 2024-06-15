'It's my purpose': Fatherhood is a major motivator for the dads of FAMU football

For Florida A&M football coaches and players alike, being a father is more important than any touchdown scored or win in the record books.

Furthermore, being ‘dad’ on Father’s Day is a role that all who have the honor cherish.

Starting from the top, Rattlers head football coach James Colzie III has juggled his coaching career with being an active father to two sons.

“Every day, it becomes even more important,” Colzie said of being a father. “My oldest is getting ready to go to college, and my youngest is getting ready to start the third grade, which is extremely important. And my wife has done an amazing job with them.

“My father was extremely important in my life, and hopefully, I can be an important piece in my kids’ lives.”

Fatherhood extends past the FAMU football coaching staff.

Rattlers linebacker Aric Horne is a girl dad who is fathering one daughter.

Throughout college, Horne won a Black College Football National Championship last December. Additionally, this May, he achieved the ultimate goal of earning his Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies degree from FAMU.

Horne was the first in his family to graduate from college.

Florida A&M linebacker Aric Horne is a girl dad to one daughter. His daughter has watched her father win a national championship with the Rattlers and graduate with his Interdisciplinary Studies degree from FAMU.

Horne says being a model of success for his daughter pushes him daily as he’ll be considered one of the Rattlers’ top defensive players during the 2024 season.

“Being a father is very important to me. It’s like my motivation,” Horne said. “Every day I wake up; it’s my purpose, and that’s why I do what I do. Because I know I got somebody depending on me.

“Everything I do is for my daughter.”

Fathers Day 2024: FAMU football's dads cherish building next generation

Florida A&M defensive coordinator Milton Patterson signals a formation during the Rattlers' first day of spring football practice in pads on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Friday, March 8, 2024.

FAMU defensive coordinator Milton Patterson became a father last summer, welcoming a son to the world.

So, this Father’s Day is his first as he continuously learns the many nuances of fatherhood.

“Having the title is more important than being the defensive coordinator,” Patterson said. “What I’m learning from my child is communication. First Father’s Day and first father experience have been a challenging learning curve than more than any quarter can put me through.”

Patterson compares being a father to his new role as the Rattlers’ defensive coordinator. He views coaching as a chance to educate and guide the next generation.

“It’s a direct correlation. You get the same opportunity to teach morals, values, and competitiveness,” Patterson said. “The opportunity to do it here in my second home and then the homefront is constant learning for myself and how to improve daily.

“These are my boys away from the crib. Then I get to carry it over, probably be a little more lenient, and take off my coaching hat to have a little more fun when I get home with my son.”

Colzie has over two decades of coaching experience. FAMU is his second head coaching job, joining his 2016-2021 tenure at St. Mary’s University in Nova Scotia.

His responsibility with the Rattlers is to win.

However, as the head Rattler, Colzie also wants to build men who come through the FAMU football program under his tutelage.

“When you’re the head coach, you want to know how everyone’s doing and check on everybody just to make sure they’re okay,” Colzie said. “That’s extremely similar to many of the fathers, my father, and coaches that played father figure in my life.”

