Purple pride: USF Cougar alums rooting for Kalen DeBoer's Washington Huskies in national championship game

Jan. 4—SIOUX FALLS — When Kalen DeBoer was the head coach of the USF Cougars, one of his favorite plays was a delayed pass to the tight end. Josiah Fenceroy made a career out of it. Scott LeBrun had the game of his life with it when the Cougars famously upset North Dakota in 2009.

More than a decade later, DeBoer is now the head coach of the Washington Huskies, who will face Michigan in the FBS national championship game on Monday in Houston, and he still loves the tight end delay.

The Huskies run it with their tight end, Jack Westover. They set it up with pre-snap motion, the same way they did with LeBrun against UND and everyone else. And sometimes after Westover comes in motion he'll keep going and turn up field for a wheel route, just like the USF tight ends did.

The dozens of Cougar alums that played for DeBoer in his five-year stint as the head coach of USF from 2005-2009, when they won three NAIA championships, watch their former coach on Saturdays when they engage in late night west coast clashes with some of the most storied programs in college football, and several times a game they find themselves pointing at the screen excitedly, like Leonardo DiCaprio in the oft-memed scene from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"I caught a ton of balls in college on that tight end delay," said Fenceroy, who had 50 receptions for 804 yards and eight touchdowns on the 2006 team that won DeBoer's first national championship. "And you see that all the time. The other night the touchdown to Ja'Lynn Polk where they ran the vert from the left side — I'm pretty sure that was our old vert package. We called it 73-77. You see them run all that old stuff. The shifts and motions — seeing them take the stuff we did and take it to the highest level of college football, it really validates what we were doing at the time."

By now DeBoer's story, once mere South Dakota legend, is known across the country. A multi-sports star from Milbank, he was one of the best football and baseball players the state ever saw. He hit Ruthian homers for USF and the Renner Monarchs amateur baseball team and was an All-American wide receiver for the Cougars under the late Bob Young. Then he succeeded Young as coach and took an already dominant NAIA program to another level. In five years as coach DeBoer went 67-3 with three national championships, and soon embarked on a climb up the coaching ladder that included stops at Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Indiana and Fresno State, where he finally returned to the head coaches chair.

Two successful seasons later DeBoer was in the big time — head coach of the Huskies, a former Pac-10 powerhouse in Seattle starved for a return to the glory days. DeBoer brought them back immediately, taking UW to the college football playoff national championship game in just his second season (after taking them to 11 wins and the Alamo Bowl in his first). He's doing it with former USF assistants Ryan Grubb (offensive coordinator) and Chuck Morrell (co-defensive coordinator) as his top lieutenants, too, while former USF grad assistant Lee Marks is his running backs coach.

For his former Cougar players, DeBoer's success has served as an unexpected reunion of sorts. Players from the DeBoer era have quickly latched on to the Huskies (they even share the same colors), following the games closely, keeping in touch with their old coach and making treks to Seattle for games, where DeBoer treats them like family, welcoming them to practice or the Husky sidelines and inside the team facilities. They trade live commentary with each other via text message groups and find themselves reliving their glory days, telling old stories and reconnecting with teammates, some whom they've kept in touch with regularly and others whom they haven't spoken to in years.

"I love that so many people are hearing his story, because in a way his story is our story," said former wide receiver Alex Anderson. "Every (Huskies) game our groups chats are blowing up. Everybody's watching the game and talking about the game, analyzing it and sharing their thoughts and celebrating. It's really brought us together again. You see pics on social media of guys repping their Huskies gear, guys who have made the trip out there to games. There's just so much pride among all of us in what he's doing. We all feel a little bit like a part of it."

It's a remarkable story, one that still feels surreal. The guy on the sideline across from DeBoer on Monday will be Jim Harbaugh — Jim Harbaugh! But while the success being enjoyed by DeBoer, Morrell, Grubb and Marks has reached levels that would've been hard to predict, it isn't completely surprising, either.

"He's a football genius, I truly believe that," said Lorenzo Brown, who went 29-0 as DeBoer's starting quarterback, winning national championships in 2008 and 2009. "Wherever he goes, success follows. It's not surprising they're having success. It's maybe happened a little quicker at Washington than anyone expected but when you have the right people around you and do things the right way, good things can happen."

There has been some luck involved in DeBoer's rise. Though his offenses at Southern Illinois were productive, the Salukis didn't win much. If DeBoer hadn't jumped ship to Eastern Michigan (one of the worst FBS teams in the country at the time) he would've likely been fired along with head coach Dale Lennon. He was later a candidate for head coaching jobs at USD and UND. He didn't get either of them, and if he had, he probably wouldn't be running the Huskies right now. Grubb wouldn't be the most sought-after and highly-paid offensive coordinator in the country. Morrell might still be the coach or athletic director at NAIA Montana Tech.

It's also possible that without some prodding from the man who gave him his first head coaching job, DeBoer would never have left USF.

"When I first moved to South Dakota, there were all these tremendous athletes that all stayed in South Dakota," said Willie Sanchez, a former major league baseball agent and executive who would become the USF athletic director in the late 90s. "They all had that Midwestern mentality — and that's not a bad thing. Kalen was like that. Chuck was like that. They were happy here. They had a good thing going."

But Sanchez, who admits to initially worrying DeBoer wasn't ready to be a head coach when Young retired, quickly recognized DeBoer could go far.

"We had a meeting in my office after winning the national championship in 2009 and I wanted to ask Kalen, where do we go from here," Sanchez remembers. "I said we're thinking about going Division II, are you on board with that? Kalen said why do we have to change anything? We're winning. I said, 'Kalen, you have three national championships in five years. You have to move forward. You have the ability to be a Division I coach.' He said, well, I don't know, and I said, I do know. And then I smiled at him and I said, if you don't leave I'm gonna fire you. He smiled and we left it at that, and a few weeks later he got the Southern Illinois job."

Perhaps that's why DeBoer has never attempted to downplay his story or his success in NAIA, where the Cougars once practiced on an empty lot on campus and didn't even have their own home field until DeBoer's second year as head coach. DeBoer mentions Bob Young in almost every interview he does, stays in touch with former Cougar players and still keeps close tabs on the South Dakota sports scene. Sanchez texted DeBoer early Tuesday morning to congratulate him on beating Texas, and asked if he remembered the 'climb the mountain' graphic he used to hang outside his USF office. Though it couldn't have been more than a few hours after their plane back to Seattle from New Orleans landed, DeBoer replied with thanks, and said that not only did he remember the graphic, he still keeps it in his binder that he uses at meetings. USF is never far away in Seattle.

"It's really kind of weird seeing these superstar athletes saying 'Winners win because that's what winners do'," says former Cougar Trey Erickson. "It's posted on their wall at Washington — that was Bob Young's slogan. You see things like that and it kind of makes you feel like a part of it."

One of the reasons USF players feel such a personal connection to the Huskies and their former coaches' success is the validation it brings them. When the Cougars were dominating the NAIA level, beating overmatched GPAC teams by 60 and 70 points at a time, there were plenty of football fans in the region who were not impressed. Respect could sometimes be tough to come by. Cougar players suspected they were better than they got credit for, but it was hard to know. Many of them were not recruited much, if at all, out of high school. And they didn't know they were getting coaching other NAIA teams were not. Seeing DeBoer take the FBS level by storm makes it pretty clear: If you were good enough to play for Kalen DeBoer, you were good. Period.

"I didn't even want to play college football," says Dusty Hovorka, who broke all of DeBoer's receiving records at USF, later became the Cougars offensive coordinator and now serves that role at Division I Lindenwood, under Jed Stugart, DeBoer's successor at USF. "But (DeBoer) and Coach Young stayed on me. Kalen believed in me, and I always knew that while I was playing."

There were dozens more like Hovorka, too many to name, who weren't getting recruited by anyone else and became stars for championship teams. It's no coincidence, either, that dozens of former DeBoer players — again, too many to name — have gone into coaching.

"That ability to recognize talent, and then know how to develop that talent," Hovorka says, "Not everyone can do that. There are programs, even at the highest levels, that don't really do that. They go out looking for a guy they can plug into a role. Kalen knew how to develop guys, nurture them, teach them and turn them into three-year starters."

It's natural to wonder — how does DeBoer do it? The ability to identify and cultivate talent that Hovorka mentioned is a big part of it. But he also had a work ethic and meticulousness that DeBoer's USF players didn't know at the time was beyond what most coaches put into the job.

"I can remember lining up for a play in practice — and I'm talking my senior year, so I have a pretty good grasp of what I'm supposed to be doing by this time — and hearing Kalen from across the field yelling, 'Hey, hey, Dusty, where are you lined up?'" Hovorka remembers. "And then he'd come over and move me like a foot to the left. That might seem silly but that attention to detail is why he is where he is."

Anderson tells an almost identical story.

"He'd go, 'Anderson, line up!' and I'd go 'I am!' and he'd come over and move me six inches. His attention to detail was just unmatched. His ability to scheme things up was amazing. He'd tell us how defenses were going to adjust to what we'd done the previous game and how we were going to counter-adjust, and it was like he could just talk things into existence."

Sanchez remembers marveling at how USF's receivers were always open, how the quarterback was able to get rid of the ball so quickly, how an undersized defense always dominated the line of scrimmage. It was the work the coaches put in, all season long, even when they were winning most of their regular season games by literally 50-plus point margins.

"You don't know any better when you're 21 years old," Erickson says. "You kind of assume everyone else's coaches do what your coaches do. But I remember once walking back from somewhere on campus at like 11 at night and the lights were on in their offices. That struck me. They worked really hard. And they were, what, like 32 at the time? I'm 38 now and I can't even imagine."

Anderson and a handful of former teammates made the trip to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. They held up signs with pictures of DeBoer, Morrell and Grubb from their USF days, back when they had hair (well, Kalen did) and five-figure salaries. The thrilling win over Texas added another layer to the Husky fever that has overtaken the former Cougars.

SDSU is playing for the FCS national championship, and South Dakota (well, outside of Clay County) will be a blue state on Sunday. But a day later it'll be a purple state, as South Dakota watches one of its own reach heights few from here ever have. Nobody will be prouder than his Cougar alumni. And win or lose, DeBoer will celebrate his newfound success with his home state.

"There's so much to be said for loyalty," Hovorka said. "This is a crazy profession. You can be coaching in Division II or NAIA, making meager money but through relationships you build one day your whole life can change completely. Some of it is beyond your control. But those are the lessons Coach Young and Kalen really believed in.

"Be where your feet are. Make the big time where you are. The grass is greener where you water it. I think he's stuck to those same principles no matter where he was at, and that's why he's having success now. He's the same Kalen he's always been, and that's why so many people are happy to celebrate his success."