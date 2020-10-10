If you’re in the purple, you’ll see Ravens vs. Bengals on CBS in Week 5

It’s nearly time for the Baltimore Ravens to take the field once again in 2020, this time against the Cincinnati Bengals for Week 5. Baltimore will host Cincinnati in each teams’ second divisional game of the season.

Though it’s a battle between two exciting young quarterbacks in the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow, it’s just not the best matchup of Week 5. Instead, most of the country will be watching the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown.

Take a look at this week’s TV broadcast map, courtesy of 506Sports, to see if you’ll be able to catch the Ravens’ game on CBS.

NFL Week 5 broadcast map:

Courtesy 506sports.com

█ Cincinnati @ Baltimore