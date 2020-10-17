If you’re in the purple, you’ll see Ravens vs. Eagles on CBS in Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens remain one of the best teams in the NFL, at least according to their 4-1 record. However, TV networks aren’t giving them much love as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Though the Ravens are still electric on both sides of the ball, the Eagles are pretty far from that which shows in their 1-3-1 record. Considering Baltimore decimated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 last week — the team Philadelphia tied against a few weeks ago — it makes sense television networks would keep this one local. However, you’ll notice the game is on in a few other small pockets of the country as well.

If you’re in the purple/blue, you’ll see the Ravens take on the Eagles on CBS in Week 6.

NFL broadcast map – Week 6:

█ Baltimore @ Philadelphia