Purple Daily on Draft: Vikings won’t play Jaren Hall and J.J. McCarthy breakdown

The Minnesota Vikings are in quite an interesting position both in terms of right now and in the future.

They chose to start Nick Mullens over both Jaren Hall and Josh Dobbs which can be boiled down to Mullens winning the job in training camp. Is there any reason why Hall would start over Mullens?

Host and Vikings Wire managing editor Tyler Forness watched some film on J.J. McCarthy during his downtime on Sunday afternoon with the Vikings not having a game to cover. What do his pro prospects look like?

Lastly, the guys break down a four round of a seven-round mock draft from Pro Football Network. Who did they have the Vikings taking and when did they select a quarterback and how do they fit?

All of that and more on the latest episode of Purple Daily on Draft

