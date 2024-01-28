Purple Daily on Draft: What should the Vikings be targeting at Senior Bowl?

The first major event of the 2024 NFL draft calendar begins on Tuesday morning with the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

There are a lot of things to watch for with upward of 120 players on the practice field each day. With all of those players on the practice field, how should the Minnesota Vikings approach practice?

What do the individual drills mean for draft stock?

How much does this impact the overall evaluation?

Who are a few players to watch?

To finish the show, the guys do a five-round Vikings mock draft. Who could the Vikings target in the first round? Do they go quarterback or wait?

All of that and more on the latest episode of Purple Daily on Draft, dropping every Monday afternoon on the Purple Daily YouTube channel.

