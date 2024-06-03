Purple Aces advance to play Vols in Knoxville Super Regional
No. 4 seed Evansville (38-24) won game No. 7 of the NCAA Tournament Greenville Regional on Monday.
The Purple Aces defeated No. 16 national and No. 1 Greenville Regional seed East Carolina (46-17), 6-5, at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.
Evansville advances to face No. 1 national seed Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional. The Purple Aces will make their first super regional appearance in school history.
The Vols clinched a Knoxville Regional title on Sunday after defeating No. 2 seed Southern Miss, 12-3, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Game dates and times will be announced later for the Knoxville Super Regional. NCAA Super Regionals will be contested June 7-9 or June 8-10.
The College World Series will be contested June 14-24 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. Tennessee advanced to the College World Series in 2021 and 2023 under head coach Tony Vitello.
THE ACES ARE GOING TO THE SUPERS!
⚾️ #ForTheAces x #GUAC 🥑 pic.twitter.com/cortHDNbtp
— UE Baseball (@UEAthleticsBASE) June 3, 2024