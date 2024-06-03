Purple Aces advance to play Vols in Knoxville Super Regional

No. 4 seed Evansville (38-24) won game No. 7 of the NCAA Tournament Greenville Regional on Monday.

The Purple Aces defeated No. 16 national and No. 1 Greenville Regional seed East Carolina (46-17), 6-5, at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

Evansville advances to face No. 1 national seed Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional. The Purple Aces will make their first super regional appearance in school history.

The Vols clinched a Knoxville Regional title on Sunday after defeating No. 2 seed Southern Miss, 12-3, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Game dates and times will be announced later for the Knoxville Super Regional. NCAA Super Regionals will be contested June 7-9 or June 8-10.

The College World Series will be contested June 14-24 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. Tennessee advanced to the College World Series in 2021 and 2023 under head coach Tony Vitello.

