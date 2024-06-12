‘A pure talent’ – Real Madrid star praises Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has this week moved to reveal his appreciation for a member of the attacking ranks at arch rivals Barcelona.

The player in question? Lamine Yamal.

Carvajal and Lamine currently find themselves lining out alongside one another with the Spanish national team.

The pair are expected to make up La Roja’s starting right flank for the upcoming European Championships, providing a perfect balance of veteran nous, and youthful exuberance.

Speaking to the media this week, the subject of his connection with a player just half his age was in turn put to the aforementioned Carvajal.

And the Real Madrid star was full of praise for Lamine, admitting that he, like the rest of the football world, has been left amazed by the Barcelona prodigy’s emergence at such a tender age:

“Lamine Yamal? We were talking the other day…” Carvajal began, during an interview with Marca. “I told him that when I was 17 years old I was celebrating winning the Youth League with Real Madrid and he is here, playing in the Euros with the senior team and being relevant at Barcelona. He is a good player, but sometimes I have to pull his ears because he doesn’t help me defend (laughs). He is a pure talent, young and eager.”

Conor Laird | GSFN