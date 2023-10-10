Purdy's ‘unbelievable' trait continues to surprise Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Despite getting a close look at Brock Purdy on a daily basis, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remains in awe of his young signal-caller.

When asked if there is anything that Purdy does that continues to surprise him, Shanahan pointed to the remarkable consistency that his quarterback has shown early in his NFL career.

"I mean, just the consistency. He does it all the time, but just to continue doing it at such a high rate has been pretty unbelievable," Shanahan said Monday during a conference call with reporters. Just how good he's been, how many plays he's made and how many plays he hasn't made for the other team. So yeah, the consistency of that has been what's been impressive the most."

Purdy has recorded a passer rating of at least 90 in each of his 10 regular-season starts while never having a single game completion percentage below 65 percent.

With a 22-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his career, Purdy has also been remarkably consistent when it comes to taking care of the football.

Between his ability to effectively distribute the ball and limit turnovers, the 49ers' offense has turned into a high-octane juggernaut averaging 33.5 points per game in Purdy's regular-season starts.

While Shanahan was effusive in his praise of Purdy, he also made it clear that the success of the offense wouldn't be possible without a strong showing from the offensive line.

"I thought they [offensive line] did a real good job," Shanahan said. "That team's a huge challenge, as hard as it gets in terms of pass protecting. I thought we did a lot better than we did last year. There were still some that they got in there, but we were able to get rid of the ball and they ended up having, I believe, just that one sack. There were a few plays that were risky plays for us to try a little farther down the field that sometimes gives those guys a chance to make plays on how good their pass rush was. And on those plays in particular, our guys really manned up and gave Brock the time and was able to lead to a couple touchdowns."

Sitting at 5-0 on the heels of a dominant win on the national stage, the 49ers look like a team that is the class of the NFL through five weeks of the season.

That is largely due to the explosive offense piloted by Purdy, which currently ranks second in the NFL in points per game and third in total yards.

