Purdy's high school renames street in honor of 49ers QB

The legend of Brock Purdy has a new chapter, after his old high school bestowed a one-of-a-kind honor on the 49ers' star quarterback.

Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona unveiled a new name for the street outside the school, changing it from PerryPuma Drive to Brock Purdy Way. Current students also were given special Brock Purdy shirts to wear at school on Friday to celebrate his historic NFL accomplishments.

Purdy started for Perry as a sophomore in 2015 and kept the starting job for the rest of his prep career, leading the Pumas to back-to-back state championship games in 2016 and 2017. Purdy was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year for Arizona during the 2017-2018 school year.

Since being selected by the 49ers with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has had a meteoric rise to stardom, taking the football world by surprise with his superb playmaking ability. After an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo last season, Purdy has been a revelation for the 49ers in leading them to the NFC Championship Game in both seasons and a Super Bowl LVIII appearance this season.

Purdy has done more than just be a game-manager for San Francisco, as he broke the franchise record for passing yards this season and finished fourth in the NFL MVP vote.

While the young quarterback has plenty of admirers, such as Deion Sanders and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, many NFL pundits still are wary of bestowing too much praise on Purdy.

Much of the criticism stems from the 49ers' approach to team building, with Purdy being surrounded by some of the best skill position players in the NFL leading many to believe his success only is due to such a favorable situation.

The young (and cheap) quarterback on a rookie contract surrounded by a bevy of superstar playmakers has taken the 49ers to the precipice of a Super Bowl victory, but standing in his way will be Reid and the Chiefs, who feature one of the best (and highest-paid) quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes.

The 49ers and Chiefs will face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

