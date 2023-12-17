Why Purdy's 49ers success doesn't surprise those who knew him at Arizona high school originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In Arizona, where the 49ers will face the NFC West rival Cardinals on Sunday, a few people expected Brock Purdy's NFL success for some time, even if it surprised the rest of football world.

Long before the 49ers quarterback was a star at Iowa State and then the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he shined under the Friday night lights in a growing suburb of Phoenix.

At Perry High School in Chandler, Ariz., football coach Preston Jones saw something special in Purdy.

“I always tell people I’m not surprised at his success, but I am surprised how quick it happened,” Jones told NBC Sports Bay Area. “It happened because he was at the right spot at the right time, and all the preparation leading up to that gave him the opportunity.

“His success and what he’s doing out there, I don’t think surprises his former teammates, high school or college, or coaches. They’ve all known Brock, what he is and who he’s been."

Purdy set records during the 2017 high school season at Perry, earning Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year honors. He threw for 4,410 yards and 57 touchdowns with just nine interceptions, and also rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 more scores.

Purdy's favorite target was Colby Dickie, who caught 61 of Purdy’s passes for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdowns during that season. Dickie believes his former teammate was destined to be a starting NFL quarterback.

“A little surprised at where he got drafted,” Dickie told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I knew he would end up somewhere playing for any team in the country because he deserves that. He has capabilities to be there. I knew that Brock would eventually make it to where he is, [and] get his opportunity, like he did here. He got that opportunity as a sophomore.

"In college, [when] the starter at Iowa State got hurt, Brock went in and proved himself, that he was supposed to be there. He kind of did that with the 49ers, too.”

The 23-year-old has thrown just 11 interceptions in 529 career regular-season NFL passes and lost three of 18 starts entering his Week 15 homecoming game against the Cardinals, but when Purdy has faced adversity in games, he has moved on quickly, which is vital for success. Jones saw that same level of poise from Purdy in high school.

“He’s always been level-headed,” Jones said. “He’s able to come back after mistakes, and he’s able to celebrate great plays, but yet he comes back down. He’s always had that ability, which is impressive for a kid at a young age.”

Purdy’s maturity contradicts his youthful looks, which might be a reason that football pundits outside of 49ers headquarters are astounded by his success. Dickie believes those who actually have spoken to Purdy are instantly aware of his emotional intelligence.

“People who know him obviously know his maturity level makes him seem a lot older,” Dickie said with a little laugh. “Yes, he does have a baby face, but I think it’s because he doesn’t grow any facial hair. I’ve never seen him with facial hair — I think he shaves three times a day.”

